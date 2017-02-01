Join us to celebrate the HSMAI Region Europe Awards in Amsterdam

Join us as we celebrate the Top 20 Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing & Technology in Europe and the Outstanding Achievements in Marketing.

When: 29 March 2017, 17:45 – 20:30

Where: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam

The HSMAI European Awards 2016 will recognise the people and companies that deserve to be awarded for their great work in Hospitality this year.

HSMAI Region Europe calls for entries for the 6th annual HSMAI European Awards. The Awards honour noteworthy hotel and travel marketing achievements in advertising, digital marketing and public relations.

For more information on the award categories, entry & judging process, the award ceremony, as well as the different rates, please click here to visit our HSMAI Awards website.

Join us in this special celebration, and enjoy an evening of networking, dinner, entertainment and curiosity! Sign up here.

Photographer: Beate Willumsen.