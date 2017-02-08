HSMAI Region Europe and Travel Industry Club Germany (TIC) to co-host the pre-ITB event at the Sofitel Berlin Kurfürstendamm

Join us for an afternoon on the topic of «Customer centricity in a digital world» and more. We promise you an afternoon of discovery, expression, humour and meaningful content.

12:00–17:00 Tuesday 7 March 2017

The main speaker of the event is Steven van Belleghem, and his session will last for three hours.

Steven is a thought leader on the transformation of customer relationships and the future of marketing. He is an expert in inspiring companies to become true customer-centric organizations in this high speed digital world. He is also the author of three bestselling books. His most recent book, When Digital Becomes Human, received the award of «Best Marketing Book of 2015».

We are delighted to have Steven as a speaker at our annual pre-ITB event in Berlin. We need to focus on the urgent need for an extreme transformation of the customer relationship in today’s high speed digital world.

Steven’s presentation had our dealers spellbound. He gave our organization a digital wake-up call with great humor and now a new world with exciting perspectives is waiting to be discovered. – Steve Vanslype, Manager Marketing & Communication Vans, Mercedes-Benz

Steven is a regular keynote speaker at our events & every time his performance is an absolute highlight. He has a very unique & authentic style: leveraging a combination of academic depth and well-reasoned cases, he spices up his presentations with a great sense of humor. – Anthony Belpaire, Google

HSMAI Region Europe will present the results from the HSMAI Event Trend Barometer – an annual barometer for the developments in the event market.

Dr. Peter Agel, Global Segment Leader – Hotels, Oracle and Vice President, Travel Industry Club, will present the results of a PhocusWright based Consumer Research study, followed by a vibrant panel discussion.

Networking and drinks will conclude an afternoon filled with meaningful content, interesting insights, humour and discovery.

Following the afternoon event, on the same evening TIC is hosting their annual Awards Night at the same venue. We are happy to announce that TIC is offering a special price for HSMAI members to sign up for the Awards Night at a rate of EUR 99 per person, as opposed to the regular rate of EUR 199 per person for non-members.

In order to get this very special price, please email Roksela Miha: rm@hsmai.eu

Prices

For HSMAI and TIC Members: EUR 149

For Non-HSMAI and Non-TIC Members: EUR 199

Sign up here:

About TIC:

The Travel Industry Club connects decision makers from the entire leisure and business travel industry. The club of the «Travel Makers» was established in 2005 and soon the idea to create a networking platform for decision makers and leading managers from the travel industry has become a success story: Currently the club has over 750 members.

The diversity of the travel industry reflects itself in our activities. The Travel Industry Club sees itself as the «Think-Tank» of the travel branch. We are innovative, like to look forward and challenge the norms of the industry.

The topics offered by the Travel Industry Club not only cover a wide spectrum but are also future orientated. This is reflected in our events calendar, which now features over 50 events per year, which amongst others include: Member Lounges, Award Nights, Networking Events and Symposia. For further information please visit www.travelindustryclub.de

Top photo: Steven van Belleghem lecturing on digital development.