The HSMAI Service Awards 2016: Call for entries

HSMAI is inviting entries for the awards and prizes from the hotel and travel industry. Your organisation is welcome to sign up for the competition!

Contributions must be submitted as soon as possible and not later than 16 March.

Questions may be directed to postbox@hsmai.eu

The Awards will be handed out at the Hospitable Cities in London on 7 April.

Please visit the HSMAI Service Awards website for further details

Entry and prizes per Category

The jury will award prizes in each of the following categories where the organisation demonstrates a commitment to the (development of their) Service Pledge, to make a considerable difference to their customers’ service experience.

Categories:

Customer Service (including how key stages of the customer journey are identified, critical points, selected service development with rationale, feedback loops and measurements).

Company Culture (including employee recruitment and development, processes for internal communication, celebration and rewards of successes, strategies for dealing with barriers, evidence of impact on customer service experience).

Service Recovery (including customer feedback systems, processes for handling dissatisfied customers, employee empowerment, measurements, evidence of improvements).

Communication (in relation to customer service experiences and key stakeholders, internally and externally, methods used or pioneered, involvement of management and employees, measurements).

Entry for the overall Service Award 2016

An overall winner of the Service Awards 2016 will be an organisation which, over several years, can demonstrate an outstanding commitment to improve their customers’ journey, consistently and creatively. Particular attention will be paid to how efforts in the above categories are integrated, seamlessly and positively, to make a considerable difference to how the organisation’s customer service is experienced and the credibility of its (development of a) Service Pledge.

A special mention for entries that may at this stage not quite have reached the stars, but are showing such promise in a specific section of their entry, that the jury wishes to highlight this.

For further details, please visit the HSMAI Service Awards website.

Top photograph: The Hospitable Cities 2017, to be held in London on 7 April. Digital photo processing: Jarle Petterson/HSMAI.