Did you think that the traveling business was offline? Think again! See a video of one of the Pre-ITB event’s speakers, Steven van Belleghem, talking about it here:

Please find a printable PDF for HSMAI Region Europe and Travel Club Germany’s (TIC) co-hosted pre-ITB event at the Sofitel Berlin Kurfürstendamm on Tuseday 7 March (click the icon):

Prices

For HSMAI and TIC Members: EUR 149

For Non-HSMAI and Non-TIC Members: EUR 199

Sign up here: