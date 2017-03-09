Sign up your team for ROC and DOC and The Think Tanks!
Europe’s number one place for the latest trends and news in our industry takes places in the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre, Amsterdam, Netherlands on 29 and 30 March 2017.
Visit our landing page and sign up: http://hsmairoc.eu/
Sign up here.
Programme ROC and DOC 29 March
(You will find the 30 March programme here.)
|WHEN
|WHAT
|WHO
|
|08:00 – 09:00
|Registration, exhibitor showcase, networking and coffee
|
|09:00 – 09:15
|Welcome & update
Please note this is a joint session with HITEC Amsterdam and will take place in the Forum room together with HITEC Amsterdam.
|
|09:15 – 10:15
|Keynote: A Perspective of Technology Within the World Today, and Its Impact on Hospitality and Travel and Their Customers
By Aleks Krotoski, CEO, Pillowfort Productions and Presenter, BBC Radio, London
Details on the speaker
Please note this is a joint session with HITEC Amsterdam and will take place in the Forum room together with HITEC Amsterdam.
|
|10:15 – 10:45
|Coffee break and exhibitor showcase
|
|10:45 – 11:15
|Desperately Seeking Data Science
Data Science has been called the sexiest job of the 21st century. It’s a hot space. We all want to get some of it, and fast! But, what exactly is IT? Predictive modeling? Machine learning? Data mining? There are lots of buzzwords and a lot of ambiguity. How can we be sure that we’re really getting what we’re asking for? In this session, analytics expert Kelly McGuire will provide definitions, examples, and practical advice to help hoteliers understand the opportunities and avoid the pitfalls in this brave new world of data science.
Kelly McGuire, Vice President, Advanced Analytics at Wyndham Destination Network.
Details on the speaker
|
|11:15 – 11:45
|The Art of Operational Conversion: Use data to drive the consumer experience
Micah Estis Green, Founder and CEO at Maidbot. Micah was recently ranked #1 best and brightest hotel visionary disrupting the hospitality industry on Lodging Magazine’s November 2016 issue. Micah is also guest lecturer at Cornell University where he studied and has won numerous awards.
Details on the speaker
|Nathaniel Estis Green, Senior Global Solutions Engineer at Duetto
Nat spearheads Global Solution Engineering for Duetto making high-level contributions across several key departments, including sales, marketing and product development. He joined Duetto in 2012, following hospitality- and technology-related roles with InterContinental Hotels Group, Kalibri Labs, Micros eCommerce and El Cid Resorts.
Nat has also provided analytics support for AH&LA and HSMAI’s “Distribution Channel Analysis: a Guide for Hotels” study and is CRME (Certified Revenue Management Executive) certified.
Details on the speaker
|
|11:45 – 12:15
|Creating Compelling and Profitable Offers – a 360 degree view
Speaker to be announced
|
|12:15 – 13:15
|Lunch and networking
|
|13:15 – 14:00
|Panel discussion: Trends in analytics and reporting; from hindsight to foresight
Joint panel with Revenue Management, Digital Marketing and Distribution experts.
|Chaired by Lennert de Jong, Chief Commercial Officer at citizenM Hotels and Chair of the HSMAI Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board. Provocative and knowledgeable, Lennert is sure to stir up great discussions on any topic within hospitality. He will be leading a lively discussion on the trends in analytics and reporting with the focus on looking forward.
Details on the speaker
|Amongst others, you will meet:
|Etienne Faisandier, VP Revenue Management & Business Intelligence at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts and member of HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board
Details on the speaker
|Michael McCartan, Managing Director at Duetto and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board
Details on the speaker
|Richard Biggs, Sr. Vice President – Rev Ops & Distribution at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and member of HSMAI Region Europe Distribution Advisory Board
Details on the speaker
|Paul Van Meerendonk, CRME
Director Global Advisory Services – IDeaS and Vice Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management
Details on the speaker
|
|14:00 – 14:30
|Cut to the chase! 20 x 20 sessions
Presenting hot topics from the hospitality industry at a speedy pace of 20 slides at 20 seconds each
|10 things a 21 year old can tell you about your data
A short story from two of Bachelor students in Business Analytics, without even the slightest industry knowledge, are now creating a cutting edge revenue management system.
Jeroen de Korte, Data Analystics at IreckonU!
Details on the speaker
|Rik van Leeuwen, Data Analystics at IreckonU!
Details on the speaker
|A story of a worldwide hospitality giant reinventing itself
How AccorHotels is getting into Open innovation disruptive process, test & learn approaches, and integrating new businesses focused on the end consumer and behaviour.
Yves Lacheret, SVP Entrepreneurship Advocacy, AccorHotels. With his background from L’Oréal, Hertz and Carrefour before joining AccorHotels, Yves has held various leadership positions at Accor and is now in charge of new business integration in the company. He will share his insight on how a big player like Accor is staying ahead of the game.
Details on the speaker
|Pricing mirror – how good do we look?
Arthur will give us an interesting outlook on what hoteliers say they want to achieve when changing rates. You will also find out whether historical pricing data from Booking.com shows consistent and rational behaviours – or not.
Arthur Waller, Product Owner at BookingSuite and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board. One of the founders of PriceMatch, Arthur has an impressive track record and a pool of knowledge in all things Revenue.
Details on the speaker
|6 new ways of maximising profit per guest
Due to 3rd party dependency and the new modern traveler, our industry is playing by a new set of rules. Forced by the circumstances, hoteliers must find better ways of maximising profit. Recently, we’ve discovered 6 ways to increase profit from offering innovative digital experiences. I look forward to sharing them with you.
Erik Tengen, Founder Oakyapp.com
Details on the speaker
|
|14:30 – 15:00
|Coffee break and exhibitor showcase
|
|15:00 – 15:25
|Roundtable discussions – Session 1
Concurrent sessions held by specialists in their field.
|1. What’s your Superpower?
What does it take to succeed in the rapidly evolving world of Hospitality? The jobs of RM, Distribution and Digital have some similarities and some differences. Let’s talk about the kinds of skills we have that make us successful, and by doing so, understand our counterparts better and come up with strategies to grow those skills in our own organizations.
Kelly McGuire, Vice President, Advanced Analytics at Wyndham Destination Network.
Details on the speaker
|2. How Big data drives loyalty without ADR trade-offs
Is that offer you’re quoting to loyalty members creating business in excess of what you usually get with your publicly listed rate? If you’re offering an aggressive discount, say 15% off, and your conversions from look to book only increase a few percentage points, it’s not worth it. Many of those guests would book with your hotel no matter what, so the loyalty discount could be flexed down to 5% off or even less. But how?
Michael McCartan, Managing Director at Duetto and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory BoardDetails on the speaker
|3. How to identify the “sweet spots” of maximizing ancillary revenues throughout the life cycle of your guests, without nickel-and-diming them
Incremental Revenues. We all want them, right? We all know our hotels have plenty of opportunities. But at what point is the guest most likely to pay up? Do we know what they are buying? At what point do you present additional offers to your guests? Are they unique and are all hotel departments involved in this process? What channels are we suing to communicate with our guests? Do they work?
All questions every hotelier should ask themselves. Do you?
Thomas Amann, Director of Operations at Nor1
Details on the speaker
|Darko Bosancic, Regional Director, Business Development- EMEA at Nor1
Details on the speaker
|4. Fruit Leather Suitcases and Other Language Blunders
We’ve all come across translations online that are simply wrong. They are amusing – when they happen to someone else. We’ll take a look at examples of smile-inducing, real-life mistakes around the world and how they could have been avoided through proper localization implementation and workflows.
Niklas Schlappkohl, Senior Director, Travel – Global Client Solutions, Translations.com, and the Chair of HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board.
Details on the speaker
|5. Market Intelligence – a smart approach to Revenue Strategy
In today’s environment there is no shortage of accessible data to help revenue managers make informed and meaningful decisions. The key is understanding the data that is most relevant to the business—then converting that data into action, resulting in maximum profit. The industry is quickly moving to incorporating both historical data and trends and forward-looking demand data into a revenue strategy.
Paul van Meerendonk, Director of Global Advisory Services at IDeas
Details on the speaker
|6. Total Revenue Performance – Are you there yet?
It’s been talked about for many years, but true total revenue performance still seems to elude many revenue managers. Is it still worth pursuing and what are the results? How do we identify the barriers to success and what are some of the concepts, processes and tools available to help you finally get a grip on all your revenue streams?
Neil Corr, Senior Advisor at IDeas
Details on the Speaker
|7. Technology investment strategies to defy the business cycle
As the hospitality industry continues to experience low growth, hotel executives are under more pressure than ever to make smart technology investments. And as the technology landscape itself becomes more complex the optimum investments are not always clear. In this roundtable session we will examine the patchwork of systems that exist in many hospitality enterprises, discuss strategies for driving growth from existing technology, and review best practices for evaluating future investments.
Niels Mekenkamp, CRME, Infor Hospitality Pre-Sales
Details on the speaker
|8. Content Parity
Is there – and should there be – content parity across different distribution channels? What content do you have on your own channels vs. other channels? Should content be tailor-made for each channel? Join us to discuss the current situation and the future of content.
Speaker to be announced
|9. Life after Rate Parity
Speaker to be announced
|10. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
Speaker to be announced
|More roundtable topics to be added
|
|15:30 – 15:55
|Roundtable discussions – Session 2
A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice.
|
|16:00 – 16:25
|Roundtable discussions – Session 3
A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice.
|
|15:30 – 16:30
|Guest Insights to Improve Direct Booking
Terri Scriven, Head of Hospitality and Tourism at Google and Vice Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board
|
|16:30 – 17:45
|What is Your Hotel’s Optimal Business Mix? How Much Should You Spend to Achieve it?
Presentation followed by panel discussion
Presentation by Cindy Estis Green, Co-founder and CEO, Kalibri Labs LLC.Cindy is a long-time board member of the HSMAI Foundation and is one of the top experts in distribution, revenue management and big data in the Hospitality Industry.
Details on the speaker
|Meet some of the influential leaders and experts in the industry:
|Cindy Estis Green, Co-founder and CEO, Kalibri Labs LLC. See more above.
|Riko van Santen, Vice President Digital Strategy & Distribution at Kempinski Hotels and member of HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board.
Details on the speaker
|
|17:45 – 18:45
|Drinks reception, dinner and networking before the start of HSMAI European Awards 2016.
This will take place outside the Forum Room
|
|18:45 – 20:30
|HSMAI Region Europe Awards
Welcome by Ingunn Hofseth, President & CEO of HSMAI Region EuropePlease note that the awards will take place in the Forum room.
|