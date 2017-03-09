Sign up your team for ROC and DOC and The Think Tanks!

WHEN WHAT WHO

08:00 – 09:00 Registration, exhibitor showcase, networking and coffee

09:00 – 09:15 Welcome & update

Please note this is a joint session with HITEC Amsterdam and will take place in the Forum room together with HITEC Amsterdam.

09:15 – 10:15 Keynote: A Perspective of Technology Within the World Today, and Its Impact on Hospitality and Travel and Their Customers

By Aleks Krotoski, CEO, Pillowfort Productions and Presenter, BBC Radio, London

Details on the speaker

Please note this is a joint session with HITEC Amsterdam and will take place in the Forum room together with HITEC Amsterdam.

10:15 – 10:45 Coffee break and exhibitor showcase

10:45 – 11:15 Desperately Seeking Data Science

Data Science has been called the sexiest job of the 21st century. It’s a hot space. We all want to get some of it, and fast! But, what exactly is IT? Predictive modeling? Machine learning? Data mining? There are lots of buzzwords and a lot of ambiguity. How can we be sure that we’re really getting what we’re asking for? In this session, analytics expert Kelly McGuire will provide definitions, examples, and practical advice to help hoteliers understand the opportunities and avoid the pitfalls in this brave new world of data science.

Kelly McGuire, Vice President, Advanced Analytics at Wyndham Destination Network.

Details on the speaker

11:15 – 11:45 The Art of Operational Conversion: Use data to drive the consumer experience

Micah Estis Green, Founder and CEO at Maidbot. Micah was recently ranked #1 best and brightest hotel visionary disrupting the hospitality industry on Lodging Magazine’s November 2016 issue. Micah is also guest lecturer at Cornell University where he studied and has won numerous awards.

Details on the speaker

Nathaniel Estis Green, Senior Global Solutions Engineer at Duetto

Nat spearheads Global Solution Engineering for Duetto making high-level contributions across several key departments, including sales, marketing and product development. He joined Duetto in 2012, following hospitality- and technology-related roles with InterContinental Hotels Group, Kalibri Labs, Micros eCommerce and El Cid Resorts.

Nat has also provided analytics support for AH&LA and HSMAI’s “Distribution Channel Analysis: a Guide for Hotels” study and is CRME (Certified Revenue Management Executive) certified.

Details on the speaker

11:45 – 12:15 Creating Compelling and Profitable Offers – a 360 degree view

Speaker to be announced

12:15 – 13:15 Lunch and networking

13:15 – 14:00 Panel discussion: Trends in analytics and reporting; from hindsight to foresight

Joint panel with Revenue Management, Digital Marketing and Distribution experts.

Chaired by Lennert de Jong, Chief Commercial Officer at citizenM Hotels and Chair of the HSMAI Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board. Provocative and knowledgeable, Lennert is sure to stir up great discussions on any topic within hospitality. He will be leading a lively discussion on the trends in analytics and reporting with the focus on looking forward.

Details on the speaker

Amongst others, you will meet:

Etienne Faisandier, VP Revenue Management & Business Intelligence at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts and member of HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board

Details on the speaker

Michael McCartan, Managing Director at Duetto and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board

Details on the speaker

Richard Biggs, Sr. Vice President – Rev Ops & Distribution at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and member of HSMAI Region Europe Distribution Advisory Board

Details on the speaker

Paul Van Meerendonk, CRME

Director Global Advisory Services – IDeaS and Vice Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management

Details on the speaker

14:00 – 14:30 Cut to the chase! 20 x 20 sessions

Presenting hot topics from the hospitality industry at a speedy pace of 20 slides at 20 seconds each



10 things a 21 year old can tell you about your data

A short story from two of Bachelor students in Business Analytics, without even the slightest industry knowledge, are now creating a cutting edge revenue management system.

Jeroen de Korte, Data Analystics at IreckonU!

Details on the speaker

Rik van Leeuwen, Data Analystics at IreckonU!

Details on the speaker

A story of a worldwide hospitality giant reinventing itself

How AccorHotels is getting into Open innovation disruptive process, test & learn approaches, and integrating new businesses focused on the end consumer and behaviour.

Yves Lacheret, SVP Entrepreneurship Advocacy, AccorHotels. With his background from L’Oréal, Hertz and Carrefour before joining AccorHotels, Yves has held various leadership positions at Accor and is now in charge of new business integration in the company. He will share his insight on how a big player like Accor is staying ahead of the game.

Details on the speaker

Pricing mirror – how good do we look?

Arthur will give us an interesting outlook on what hoteliers say they want to achieve when changing rates. You will also find out whether historical pricing data from Booking.com shows consistent and rational behaviours – or not.

Arthur Waller, Product Owner at BookingSuite and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board. One of the founders of PriceMatch, Arthur has an impressive track record and a pool of knowledge in all things Revenue.

Details on the speaker

6 new ways of maximising profit per guest

Due to 3rd party dependency and the new modern traveler, our industry is playing by a new set of rules. Forced by the circumstances, hoteliers must find better ways of maximising profit. Recently, we’ve discovered 6 ways to increase profit from offering innovative digital experiences. I look forward to sharing them with you.

Erik Tengen, Founder Oakyapp.com

Details on the speaker

14:30 – 15:00 Coffee break and exhibitor showcase

15:00 – 15:25 Roundtable discussions – Session 1

Concurrent sessions held by specialists in their field.

1. What’s your Superpower?

What does it take to succeed in the rapidly evolving world of Hospitality? The jobs of RM, Distribution and Digital have some similarities and some differences. Let’s talk about the kinds of skills we have that make us successful, and by doing so, understand our counterparts better and come up with strategies to grow those skills in our own organizations.

Kelly McGuire, Vice President, Advanced Analytics at Wyndham Destination Network.

Details on the speaker

2. How Big data drives loyalty without ADR trade-offs

Is that offer you’re quoting to loyalty members creating business in excess of what you usually get with your publicly listed rate? If you’re offering an aggressive discount, say 15% off, and your conversions from look to book only increase a few percentage points, it’s not worth it. Many of those guests would book with your hotel no matter what, so the loyalty discount could be flexed down to 5% off or even less. But how?

Michael McCartan, Managing Director at Duetto and a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory BoardDetails on the speaker

3. How to identify the “sweet spots” of maximizing ancillary revenues throughout the life cycle of your guests, without nickel-and-diming them

Incremental Revenues. We all want them, right? We all know our hotels have plenty of opportunities. But at what point is the guest most likely to pay up? Do we know what they are buying? At what point do you present additional offers to your guests? Are they unique and are all hotel departments involved in this process? What channels are we suing to communicate with our guests? Do they work?

All questions every hotelier should ask themselves. Do you?

Thomas Amann, Director of Operations at Nor1

Details on the speaker

Darko Bosancic, Regional Director, Business Development- EMEA at Nor1

Details on the speaker

4. Fruit Leather Suitcases and Other Language Blunders

We’ve all come across translations online that are simply wrong. They are amusing – when they happen to someone else. We’ll take a look at examples of smile-inducing, real-life mistakes around the world and how they could have been avoided through proper localization implementation and workflows.

Niklas Schlappkohl, Senior Director, Travel – Global Client Solutions, Translations.com, and the Chair of HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board.

Details on the speaker

5. Market Intelligence – a smart approach to Revenue Strategy

In today’s environment there is no shortage of accessible data to help revenue managers make informed and meaningful decisions. The key is understanding the data that is most relevant to the business—then converting that data into action, resulting in maximum profit. The industry is quickly moving to incorporating both historical data and trends and forward-looking demand data into a revenue strategy.

Paul van Meerendonk, Director of Global Advisory Services at IDeas

Details on the speaker

6. Total Revenue Performance – Are you there yet?

It’s been talked about for many years, but true total revenue performance still seems to elude many revenue managers. Is it still worth pursuing and what are the results? How do we identify the barriers to success and what are some of the concepts, processes and tools available to help you finally get a grip on all your revenue streams?

Neil Corr, Senior Advisor at IDeas

Details on the Speaker

7. Technology investment strategies to defy the business cycle

As the hospitality industry continues to experience low growth, hotel executives are under more pressure than ever to make smart technology investments. And as the technology landscape itself becomes more complex the optimum investments are not always clear. In this roundtable session we will examine the patchwork of systems that exist in many hospitality enterprises, discuss strategies for driving growth from existing technology, and review best practices for evaluating future investments.

Niels Mekenkamp, CRME, Infor Hospitality Pre-Sales

Details on the speaker

8. Content Parity

Is there – and should there be – content parity across different distribution channels? What content do you have on your own channels vs. other channels? Should content be tailor-made for each channel? Join us to discuss the current situation and the future of content.

Speaker to be announced

9. Life after Rate Parity

Speaker to be announced

10. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Speaker to be announced

More roundtable topics to be added

15:30 – 15:55 Roundtable discussions – Session 2

A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice.

16:00 – 16:25 Roundtable discussions – Session 3

A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice.

15:30 – 16:30 Guest Insights to Improve Direct Booking

Terri Scriven, Head of Hospitality and Tourism at Google and Vice Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board

16:30 – 17:45 What is Your Hotel’s Optimal Business Mix? How Much Should You Spend to Achieve it?

Presentation followed by panel discussion

Presentation by Cindy Estis Green, Co-founder and CEO, Kalibri Labs LLC.Cindy is a long-time board member of the HSMAI Foundation and is one of the top experts in distribution, revenue management and big data in the Hospitality Industry.

Details on the speaker

Meet some of the influential leaders and experts in the industry:

Cindy Estis Green, Co-founder and CEO, Kalibri Labs LLC. See more above.

Riko van Santen, Vice President Digital Strategy & Distribution at Kempinski Hotels and member of HSMAI Region Europe Digital Marketing Advisory Board.

Details on the speaker

17:45 – 18:45 Drinks reception, dinner and networking before the start of HSMAI European Awards 2016.

This will take place outside the Forum Room