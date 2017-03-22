The latest in hospitality Revenue Management, Distribution and Digital Marketing trends presented in Amsterdam 29–30 March

Europe’s number one leading annual events for Revenue Management, Digital Marketing and Distribution for the hospitality industry is taking place in Amsterdam on Wednesday and Thursday 29–30 March, co-located with HITEC Amsterdam 2017 – and you are very welcome to attend.

«This is HSMAI Region Europe’s 7th Revenue Optimization Conference, with the added value of Digital and Distribution Optimization, held as a two-day event in Amsterdam’s RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre,» says HSMAI Region Europe President and CEO Ingunn Hofseth, who is pleased to welcome professionals of the entire industry, as they convene in Amsterdam on Wednesday 29 March.

Please visit hsmairoc.eu for further details.

«We hope to see as many of our esteemed colleagues as possible, for a day full of top experts and inspirational speakers, sharing their insights and tips on Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution. In the evening, find out who will get all the awards at the Awards Ceremony,» she says, with an added reminder that the following day’s schedule contains so-called think tanks on Digital Marketing, Revenue Management, Distribution, Customer Loyalty & Relationship Management, Sales, and an introduction to HSMAI Region Europe’s Revenue Management, Digital Expert and Service Pledge training programmes.

Day 1 programme: hsmairoc.eu/hsmai-region-europes-7th-annual-revenue-optimization-digital-marketing-and-distribution-for-the-travel-hospitality-and-event-industry-2017/

Day 2 programme: hsmairoc.eu/think-tanks/

CRME workshop

A workshop, including exams for the CRME (Certified Revenue Management Executive) certification is also set to take place on the second day of the two-day conference, for which you may find detailed information on this page:

hsmairoc.eu/2017/02/02/hsmai-region-europe-will-be-in-amsterdam-for-the-crme-certification-on-thursday-30-march/

HSMAI Awards

Both days will offer a host of leading experts within their respective fields, and then, of course, there’s the HSMAI European Awards 2016, to be held in the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in the evening of Day 1.

The Awards 2016 will recognise the people and companies that deserve to be awarded for their great work in Hospitality this year.

HITEC Amsterdam 2017

HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC and DOC conferences are co-located with HFTP’s HITEC Amsterdam 2017, also taking place in the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre between 28 and 30 March. Please vitis their designated event website here.

Photo: HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC and DOC conferences will take place in Amsterdam’s RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre on 29 and 30 March, alongside HFTP’s HITEC Amsterdam 2017.