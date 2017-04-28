HSMAI Region Europe Roadshow in Paris Wednesday 10 May

HSMAI Region Europe would like to invite you to join us for an evening of trends, innovation and networking in Paris from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday 10 May. This afternoon event, followed by networking and snacks, is FREE for both HSMAI members and non members if you are working in the hotel and travel industry. Sign up today!

The event will be educational, and Peter O’Connor, Dean of Academic Programs at ESSEC Business School, will be the local speaker. The topic for his presentation is: Direct Website Bookings: The challenge of conversion.

For many years Peter has been a valued speaker in many of HSMAI’s events in Europe and we are glad he will join us in Paris as well.

Address:

AccorHotels Head Office

Tour Sequana

82, rue Henri Farman

92445 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

Enter at the main entrance of the building, and go to the Auditorium. It is located directly behind the reception.

Preliminary programme for Paris

WHEN WHAT WHO 16:00 Welcome

By HSMAI Region Europe. 16:20 Direct Website Bookings: The challenge of conversion.

Peter O’Connor, Professor of Information Systems, Dean of Academic Programs, Essec Business School. 16:50 Shifting revenue share from OTA to direct — Strategies to increase direct bookings

John Power, VP of EMEA Sales at Travel Tripper. 17:20 Pricing in the 21st century

Andre Kaufman, Regional Director of Business Development – EMEA, LodgIQ 17:50 Speaker(s) and all the partners on stage together for Q & A 18:15 Snacks and networking

There might be some changes to the programme.

HSMAI Europe, in partnership with Nor1, OTA Insight, Hotelchamp, Lodgiq, Travel Tripper and other partners will visit many of the European cities focusing on Digital Marketing, Distribution and Revenue Management. Our partners will various from city to city.

We will visit the following cities:

CITY WEEKDAY DATE Paris Wednesday 10 May Frankfurt – Pre-IMEX Monday 15 May Barcelona Wednesday 31 May Madrid Thursday 1 June Helsinki Tuesday 6 June Copenhagen Wednesday 7 June Stockholm Thursday 8 June London Tuesday 13 June Dublin (breakfast meeting) Wednesday 14 June Oslo Tuesday 20 June Amsterdam Autumn Brussels Autumn Berlin Autumn

It is FREE to attend for people working in the hotel and travel industry.

If you are interested to participant but you are not working in the travel industry please contact Benedicte Gilroy Bøgh bgb@hsmai.no and she will contact you directly.

Our Partners in Paris: