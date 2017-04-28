Scandic Hotels Introduces IDeaS G3 RMS Across its Estate of European Hotels

IDeaS Revenue Solutions just announced that it has expanded its long-standing partnership with Scandic Hotels with the planned implementation of IDeaS flagship G3 Revenue Management System (IDeaS G3 RMS) across its estate of more than 200 properties, according to a freshly issued press release.

IDeaS’ technology will help Scandic futurecast demand for more than 40,000 rooms across seven European countries, creating tangible business results with advanced revenue management tools and expert resources.

«The hospitality sector is becoming increasingly sophisticated, so it’s important that we invest in technology like IDeaS that delivers a competitive advantage and business results. Maximising revenue remains one of our key strategies to drive growth and deliver even better shareholder returns,» says Jan Lundborg, Vice President of Revenue Management and Distribution for Scandic Hotels, adding: «Using IDeaS G3 RMS allows us to leverage its sophisticated futurecasting analytics, interactive dashboards and reporting tools to capture and analyse transactional data – and we can use those insights to make informed decisions for the future.»

Powered by advanced SAS Analytics and IDeaS’ nearly three decades of industry innovation, Scandic Hotels’ entire portfolio will utilise IDeaS automated revenue management tools to make more strategic decisions for its properties. IDeaS G3 RMS offers the industry’s most comprehensive pricing and inventory decisions, intuitive dashboards and reporting tools that deliver maximum revenue and occupancy impacts.

«Our partnership with Scandic exemplifies IDeaS’ commitment to revenue management excellence and innovation, and we are eager to see how our premier revenue management system will drive their business forward,» says Fabian Specht, EMEA managing director for IDeaS. «Hoteliers today are faced with a multitude of business challenges, and we believe our tools and industry expertise will serve up the actionable insights hotels need to make fully informed business decisions with confidence.»

Photo: Jan Lundborg, Vice President Revenue Management. Photo from Scandic Hotels.