Don’t miss Steven van Belleghem in London

HSMAI Region Europe would like to invite you to join us for an educational and fun evening in London Tuesday 13 June from 4 PM to 7 PM

When Digital Becomes Human

The main speaker of the event is Steven van Belleghem (below).

Steven is a thought leader on the transformation of customer relationships and the future of marketing. He is an expert in inspiring companies to become true customer-centric organizations in this high speed digital world. He is also the author of three bestselling books. His most recent book, When Digital Becomes Human, received the award of “Best Marketing Book of 2015”.

We are delighted to have Steven as a speaker again. We need to focus on the urgent need for an extreme transformation of the customer relationship in today’s high speed digital world.

Steven’s presentation had our dealers spellbound. He gave our organization a digital wake-up call with great humor and now a new world with exciting perspectives is waiting to be discovered. – Steve Vanslype, Manager Marketing & Communication Vans, Mercedes-Benz

Steven is a regular keynote speaker at our events & every time his performance is an absolute highlight. He has a very unique & authentic style: leveraging a combination of academic depth and well-reasoned cases, he spices up his presentations with a great sense of humor. – Anthony Belpaire, Google

The event will take place at the beautiful Rubens at the Palace Hotel

Address: 39 Buckingham Palace Rd, Westminster, London SW1W 0PS

Preliminary programme for London:

WHEN WHAT WHO 16:00 Welcome by HSMAI Region Europe 16:15 When Digital Becomes Human

Steven is a thought leader on the transformation of customer relationships and the future of marketing. He is an expert in inspiring companies to become true customer-centric organizations in this high speed digital world. He is also the author of three bestselling books. His most recent book, When Digital Becomes Human, received the award of “Best Marketing Book of 2015”.

Steven van Belleghem 17:45 Roundtable discussions – Session 1

Concurrent sessions held by specialists in their field. 1. Mobile Dynamics: optimising your website for mobile booking and marketing

Digitalisation has brought choice to consumers. Hoteliers have had to develop multi-channel distribution strategies. The biggest players have developed omni-channel strategies to ensure their customers enjoy a seamless and consistent experience whether they book online through mobile, tablet, desktop or offline in a store or over the phone. This interactive presentation will explore more about how digital technology has changed the way hotel brands connect with guests through a 24/7 relationship both in and out of stay, and from finding a hotel, to checking in, during the stay and after departure.

Rich Tuckwell, VP of Sales and Marketing, Avvio 2. Channel Optimisation– Finding the right channel mix to drive future revenue. Join us for a discussion on how to effectively optimise your channels to maximise revenue.

Jens Boecker, Director Business Development, OTA Insight 3. How to identify the “sweet spots” of maximizing ancillary revenues throughout the life cycle of your guests, without nickel-and-diming them.

Incremental Revenues. We all want them, right? We all know our hotels have plenty of opportunities. But at what point is the guest most likely to pay up? Do we know what they are buying? At what point do you present additional offers to your guests? Are they unique and are all hotel departments involved in this process? What channels are we suing to communicate with our guests? Do they work?

All questions every hotelier should ask themselves. Do you?

Darko Bosancic, Regional Director, Business Development- EMEA at Nor1

4. Shifting revenue share from OTA to direct — Strategies to increase direct bookings

Even shifting just a few rooms per day from OTA bookings to direct bookings can make a big impact to your hotel’s profits. But how can hotels implement a successful direct booking strategy? There is more to it than simply setting up a hotel website. In this roundtable, we’ll talk about key strategies that hotels need to know to boost direct bookings. Specifically, we’ll cover website and booking engine optimization, and how to use the same tactics that OTAs use on their own websites to increase bookings. We’ll also discuss how digital marketing plays an important role in the sales cycle and how to use it to direct traffic to your own site instead of OTA sites.

John Power , VP of EMEA Sales at Travel Tripper 18:05 Roundtable discussions – Session 2

A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice. 18:25 Roundtable discussions – Session 3

A repetition of the above mentioned roundtable session 1, in order to allow participants to cover topics of their own choice. 18:45 Snacks and networking

There might be some changes to the programme.

HSMAI Europe, in partnership with Nor1, OTA Insight, Hotelchamp, Travel Tripper, Avvio and other partners will visit many of the European cities focusing on Digital Marketing, Distribution and Revenue Management. Our partners will various from city to city.

We will visit the following cities:

CITY WEEKDAY DATE Paris Wednesday 10 May Frankfurt – Pre-IMEX Monday 15 May Barcelona Wednesday 31 May Madrid Thursday 1 June Helsinki Tuesday 6 June Copenhagen Wednesday 7 June Stockholm Thursday 8 June London Tuesday 13 June Dublin (breakfast meeting) Wednesday 14 June Oslo Tuesday 20 June Amsterdam Autumn Brussels Autumn Berlin Autumn

A big thank you to our partners in London: