HEDNA in Dublin June 12-15, 2017

HEDNA’s Global Distribution Conference will be held in Dublin, Ireland from June 12-15, 2017.

HEDNA will host Education Tuesday, featuring morning sessions and afternoon workshops on June 13. The conference will be held at the Croke Park Conference Center, guestrooms at the Croke Park Hotel.

HEDNA have given HSMAI members a special price to attend their conference.

Price: $395.00 HSMAI Education Tuesday Pass

Price: $1,195.00 HSMAI Full Three Day Conference Pass

Price: $995.00 HSMAI Tuesday + Wednesday Two Day Pass

Sign up here for HEDNA: https://hedna.site-ym.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=962756