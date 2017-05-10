HEDNA in Dublin June 12-15, 2017
HEDNA’s Global Distribution Conference will be held in Dublin, Ireland from June 12-15, 2017.
HEDNA will host Education Tuesday, featuring morning sessions and afternoon workshops on June 13. The conference will be held at the Croke Park Conference Center, guestrooms at the Croke Park Hotel.
HEDNA have given HSMAI members a special price to attend their conference.
Price: $395.00 HSMAI Education Tuesday Pass
Price: $1,195.00 HSMAI Full Three Day Conference Pass
Price: $995.00 HSMAI Tuesday + Wednesday Two Day Pass
Sign up here for HEDNA: https://hedna.site-ym.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=962756