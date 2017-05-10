Webinar: The hotel industry of 2020

Today’s hotels are facing an increase in rapidly developing technology and ever more demanding customers. But what do we expect the guest of 2020 to look like and what technology system do hoteliers need to have in order to keep up with the changing guest expectations?

IDeaS partnered with Revinate and SiteMinder and surveyed hundreds of leading hoteliers from across the world and asked their opinion on the future of hotel technology and what they thought the industry of 2020 would look like.

To present the research findings, a live webinar was hosted by Dr. Peter O’Connor of ESSEC Business School at the beginning of the year. You can now watch the on-demand version at your convenience here.

A condensed summary of findings can also be seen in this cool infographic – view here (don’t forget to zoom in!)