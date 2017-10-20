Join HSMAI’s ROCET at TripAdvisor’s HQ in London on Wednesday 8 November

Sign up today for a full day programme on Revenue Management, called HSMAI ROCET. Afterwards there will be a possibility for you to get globally certified as a Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME).

We start at 9 am, and the programme will last until 4 pm, followed by an hour of digital certification for those completing their CRME exam, shortly followed by networking and drinks.

The event will take place at TripAdvisor‘s HQ in London. The address is 7 Soho Square, London, W1D 3QB

Sign up today!

An important point: We will need the names of all delegates latest 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Otherwise the reception security cannot admit you & we would hate to have people arrive who cannot come in.

It’s free for HSMAI members working directly in the hotel industry:

About ROCET:

Fuel your revenue management future with this fast-paced one-day conference from HSMAI, producer of the annual industry-leading Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC). ROCET will deliver tactical, strategic, and leadership insights for hotel revenue managers. Recommended also for the full hotel executive team to help develop a collaborative total hotel revenue strategy. This event is tailored to meet the national needs for them that prefer not to travel. HSMAI and our partners will do the travelling and join you in your city so you will save the travel costs.

Programme ROCET

WHEN WHAT WHO 09:00 Registration, networking and coffee 09:30 Welcome by HSMAI Region Europe and TripAdvisor 09:50 Latest Industry Status and Future Forecast with a focus on how UK is performing

Sarah Duignan, Director of Client Relationships – STR 10:35 Navigating the changing distribution landscape

How smarter data insights can help to optimise pricing and revenue strategies across online channels.

James Parsons, Global Director – Customer Success & Operations, OTA Insight 11:20 Coffee break and networking 11:50 Communication: the next generation skillset for Revenue Managers; the leaders of tomorrow

As the role of the Revenue Manager continues to evolve, where does the position sit within the organisation, what is the level of influence and how key is it to the success of the business? As Revenue Management becomes more strategically important, what skills do we need to develop to be able to fulfil the role.

Janel Clark, Founder, NextGenRevenue 12:35 Lunch and networking Special message to CRME candidates: This will be a working lunch for you together with the trainer Janel Clark 13:35 Hotelier’s increasing challenge – too many systems, too much data

Mark Forrester, Chairman, 80 Days 14:20 TBA

Niels Mekenkamp, CRME, Director Hospitality PreSales – EMEA, Infor Hospitality and member of HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board 15:05 Wrap-up by TripAdvisor 15:30 Drinks and networking

16:00 We are getting ready for the certification and the exam This is just for those who is getting certified (CRME)

About the Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME)

The CRME designation is a recognition that you are:

A professional in the field of revenue management and clearly conversant with its intricacies and importance.

Competent to develop an infrastructure to support revenue management within the framework of an organisation.

Able to maximise revenue opportunities and optimise profits by managing revenue.

Capable of making informed decisions to accept or reject pieces of business to meet overall organisational goals.

Proficient at the art and science of revenue management.

Fees to attend ROCET only:

HSMAI member from the industry: Free!

Non-member from the industry: EUR 95

HSMAI members that are suppliers, vendors and technology partners: EUR 195

Fees to attend ROCET and to take the CRME Certification:

CRME Application, Digital CRME Study Guide & Exam Fee.

HSMAI member: EUR 695

Non-member: EUR 795

All prices are excl. VAT.

Sign up today!

It’s free for HSMAI members working directly in the hotel industry:

A big thank you to our Diamond Partner: