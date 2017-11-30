HFTP and HSMAI Region Europe to Co-locate European Conferences

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA (November 30, 2017) — Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and HSMAI Region Europe, the hospitality, sales and marketing association international, are pleased to extend their partnership and co-locate European conferences again in April 2018. HSMAI Region Europe will co-locate its Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) and its Digital and Distribution Optimization Conference (DOC) and their other events with HFTP’s HITEC® Amsterdam.

HSMAI Region Europe’s, Annual ROC and DOC conference will take place on Tuesday 10TH April 2018 at Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City while HITEC Amsterdam will take place from 11-13 April 2018 at the nearby RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The HSMAI Region Europe’s 10th April 2018 conference is with top experts and inspirational speakers, sharing their insights and tips. There will be opportunities to discuss technology changes, revenue management metrics and impact of customer centricity as well as the chance to network, also during the evening’s Award Ceremony.

11th April, HSMAI Region Europe, launches its new concept called Curate – An HSMAI Executive Insights Forum. This event is by invitation only, and the attendees at Curate must be senior executives from the new Organizational Membership Companies providing unique opportunities for strategic conversations across all disciplines of, sales, marketing, distribution, revenue management as well as culture and people in customer centric environments.

Parallel to the above, on the 11th April, for the first time in Holland HSMAI will organise The MeetConnect for professionals involved in events and conferences. In addition to serving as a marketplace for buyers and providers of events and venues, the HSMAI MeetConnect offer numerous Round Table discussions and seminars.

HFTP’s HITEC is an all-encompassing vehicle that showcases the most innovative hospitality technology products and services to the global industry, and provides attendees with an unrivaled one-stop access to education, networking and more. HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC and DOC are Europe’s number one place for the latest trends and news in revenue optimization, digital marketing and distribution for the travel, hospitality and event industry.

“Co-locating HITEC Amsterdam with HSMAI’s ROC and DOC conferences and their other events will provide a collaborative environment for enhanced networking, education and business exchanges among attendees,” said Frank Wolfe, CEO at HFTP. “This partnership is an example of HFTP’s strategic plan to add value for our members and industry professionals in the European region as the association continues to expand internationally.”

“HFTP has significant hospitality event expertise as well as a large network of regional industry experts,” said Ingunn Hofseth, president and CEO at HSMAI Region Europe. “Joining forces will bring together experts across all spectrums of the hospitality market, and we are excited to provide an enhanced professional platform for attendees in Amsterdam this April.”

HFTP and HSMAI Region Europe are recognized as global leaders in the hospitality industry. Both organizations provide hospitality professionals with access to world class educational opportunities, research, networking and solutions to industry problems.

For more information about HSMAI Region Europe, please contact Benedicte Bøgh at bgb@hsmai.no or +47 916 52 873. For more information about HITEC and HFTP’s other international activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec.

HITEC Amsterdam is the first of three HITEC events planned by HFTP for 2018, and will take place from 11-13 April 2018 – online registration is open now on the event website. The larger HITEC Houston will take place from 18-21 June 2018. HITEC Dubai will return in the fall of 2018.

Photo: Ingunn Hofseth, President & CEO at HSMAI Region Europe and Frank Wolfe, CEO at HFTP. New Orleans, Louisiana, working in partnership since 23rd June 2016.