Invitation: How to reach the Chinese market better

HSMAI Region Europe invites you to a seminar on How to reach the Chinese market better at Hilton Berlin at the Executive Lounge on Thursday 8 March

At 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM

or

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

With 1.38 billion people and the economy growing at 6.7% (source: World Bank); and with only 6% of the population had passports in 2016 (source: Forbes) surely it is a huge market where the European hospitality industry can target. Still it is a misconception that China is an easy market.

At HSMAI, we are putting together a special presentation on this interesting topic, especially 2018 is the official China-EU Tourism Year.

We will cover:

– The potential of the market

– The latest trend (the image of everyone coming in tour groups, following someone holding a yellow flag, and visiting 7 countries in 5 days is no longer valid)

– Overcoming the barrier of the Great Firewall of China

– Utilising Chinese social media (especially Weibo and WeChat) to connect with Chinese audience

– Establishing a bullet-proof website inside China

– Get «visible» in China

By Cho Wong and Deiv Salutskij from Compass Edge Europe

More on Cho Wong: Before establishing Compass Edge Europe last December, Cho Wong was the MD of Supranational Hotels. He was heavily involved in building a team of account managers and sales managers to support the GDS and distribution/RFP services for hotels. Cho was also Sales Director at Pegasus Solutions and GM of a Sino British hotel booking service – SHTJ in Beijing. Cho was trained as a civil engineer but because of his interests in hospitality, he successfully completed the Revenue Management certification by HSMAI.

More on Deiv Salutskij: Deiv has more than 40 years in the hospitality industry in four continents with Internationally known chains like Hilton, Sheraton,IHG, Ramada Hotels and private hotels in various management positions as well as General Manager positions. His network among tour operators is truly international covering the most important markets for the Nordics in the Far East, Middle East, Europe and the US. He has also been heavily involved in establishing GDS (Global Distribution Channels like Amadeus, Sabre, Gallileo and alike in Restel). He is the past Global President of Cornell Hotel Society and presently the President of Finland, Russia and the Baltics and thru this network able to stay up to date with our industry´s latest trends.

HSMAI has reserved the Boardroom at the Executive Lounge at the Hilton Berlin. We have limited space there for just 10 guests at each seminar so we will offer the seminar twice.

You have 2 options:

Join the breakfast seminar at 8:30 AM with breakfast first and we continue with the seminar until 11:00 AM Q & A included. If you like to join us in the evening instead you can join the second option at 5:30 PM to 8 PM. Wine or beer and some light food is included.

It is free to attend if you are working directly in the hotel and travel industry. We will also do this seminar in Amsterdam on 20 March and in Oslo on 24 May. Other cities coming up soon.

Sign up for the FREE HSMAI Seminars in Berlin here:

Breakfast seminar

Evening seminar

Please note: Your attendance to this event is free of charge, but not entirely without obligation. If you register, we expect you to attend. If, for any reason, you are not able to attend please let us know by phone, text message or e-mail.

You can cancel your registration until 24 hours before the start of the event. After that and in case of no-show we will charge you € 95,- plus VAT. Thank you for your understanding.