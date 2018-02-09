The HSMAI Region Europe internal calendar 2018/2019
The preliminary HSMAI Region Europe internal calendar is currently in the making. Please revisit for updates.
|MONTH
|DATE
|CITY/COUNTRY
|VENUE
|TYPE OF EVENT
|TOPICS
|Jan
|10.01.18
|Fornebu, Norway
|Scandic Fornebu
|MeetConnect
|
|Jan
|10.01.18
|Fornebu, Norway
|Scandic Fornebu
|Award ceremony
|National Awards
|
|Jan
|18.01.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Ræder
|Breakfast meeting
|
|Jan
|18.01.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Ræder
|CRME
|Revenue Management
|
|Jan
|29.01.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|DoubleTree by Hilton
|Kick-off event 2018
|Innovation and technology
|
|Feb/Mar
|13.03.18
|Holland
|Afternoon Event
|ROCET & DOCET
|
|Mar
|20.03.18
|Holland
|Seminar evening
|How to reach the Chinese market better
|
|Mar
|13.03.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Breakfast meeting
|The hospitality industry’s qualification requirements
|
|Mar
|19–21.03.18
|Holland
|Pre certification Workshop
|Winning for customers – The Service Pledge
|
|Mar
|8.03.18
|Berlin, Germany
|Hilton Berlin
|Breakfast meeting & afternoon meeting
|How to reach the Chinese market better
|
|Mar/Apr
|Three cities will be selected from the following based on interest: Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin; Madrid, Manchester, Stockholm, Oslo or Copenhagen
|Roadshow
|Revenue Management Solutions Roadshow
|
|Apr
|10.04.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Novotel Amsterdam City
|ROC & DOC
|
|Apr
|10.04.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Novotel Amsterdam City
|Awards ceremony
|The HSMAI Awards
|
|Apr
|11.04.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Novotel Amsterdam City
|Curate
|
|Apr
|11.04.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Novotel Amsterdam City
|Pre certification workshop Revenue Management
|CRME
|
|Apr
|11.04.18
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Novotel Amsterdam City
|MeetConnect
|
|May
|24.05.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Breakfast meeting
|How to reach the Chinese market better
|
|Jun
|07.06.18
|Holland
|Holland Educational
|The Service Pledge
|
|Jun
|Before 21.06.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Cruise in the Oslo fjord
|
|Sep
|13.09.18
|London, UK
|Claridge’s
|Curate
|
|Sep
|14.09.18
|London, UK
|Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel
|The HSMAI Day
|
|Sep
|15–17.09.18
|London, UK
|Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel
|Workshop
|Winninc for customers – The Service Pledge
|
|Sep
|By end of month
|Stockholm, Sweden
|The HSMAI Day
|The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
|
|Sep
|18.09.18
|Rotterdam, Holland
|Ahoy Gastvrij Rotterdam
|Ahoy Gastvrij Rotterdam
|
|Sep
|24.09.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Hotel Continental
|The HSMAI Day
|
|Oct
|Holland
|Van der Valk Hotel Amsterdam
|The HSMAI Day
|The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
|
|Oct
|Oslo, Norway
|Award ceremony
|The HSMAI Event Awards Norway
|
|Oct
|Germany
|HSMAI Leadership Day
|
|Oct
|Germany
|The HSMAI Day
|The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
|
|Oct
|Madrid, Spain
|The HSMAI Day
|The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
|
|Oct
|Paris, France
|The HSMAI Day
|The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
|
|Nov
|14.11.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Breakfast meeting
|
|Nov
|20.11.18
|Holland
|Holland Educational
|Revenue Management
|
|Dec
|06.12.18
|Oslo, Norway
|Breakfast meeting
|
|Jan
|09.01.19
|Oslo, Norway
|MeetConnect
|
|Jan
|09.01.19
|Oslo, Norway
|Award ceremony
|National awards
|
