The HSMAI Region Europe internal calendar 2018/2019

Posted on

The preliminary HSMAI Region Europe internal calendar is currently in the making. Please revisit for updates.

 

 MONTH DATE CITY/COUNTRY VENUE TYPE OF EVENT TOPICS
Jan 10.01.18 Fornebu, Norway Scandic Fornebu MeetConnect
Jan 10.01.18 Fornebu, Norway Scandic Fornebu Award ceremony National Awards
Jan 18.01.18 Oslo, Norway Ræder Breakfast meeting
Jan 18.01.18 Oslo, Norway Ræder CRME Revenue Management
Jan 29.01.18 Amsterdam, Holland DoubleTree by Hilton Kick-off event 2018 Innovation and technology
Feb/Mar 13.03.18 Holland Afternoon Event  ROCET & DOCET
Mar 20.03.18 Holland Seminar evening How to reach the Chinese market better
Mar 13.03.18 Oslo, Norway Breakfast meeting The hospitality industry’s qualification requirements
Mar 19–21.03.18 Holland Pre certification Workshop Winning for customers – The Service Pledge
Mar 8.03.18 Berlin, Germany Hilton Berlin Breakfast meeting & afternoon meeting How to reach the Chinese market better
Mar/Apr Three cities will be selected from the following based on interest: Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin; Madrid, Manchester, Stockholm, Oslo or Copenhagen Roadshow Revenue Management Solutions Roadshow
Apr 10.04.18 Amsterdam, Holland Novotel Amsterdam City ROC & DOC
Apr 10.04.18 Amsterdam, Holland Novotel Amsterdam City Awards ceremony The HSMAI Awards
Apr 11.04.18 Amsterdam, Holland Novotel Amsterdam City Curate
Apr 11.04.18 Amsterdam, Holland Novotel Amsterdam City Pre certification workshop Revenue Management CRME
Apr 11.04.18 Amsterdam, Holland Novotel Amsterdam City MeetConnect
May 24.05.18 Oslo, Norway Breakfast meeting How to reach the Chinese market better
Jun 07.06.18 Holland Holland Educational The Service Pledge
Jun Before 21.06.18 Oslo, Norway Cruise in the Oslo fjord
Sep 13.09.18 London, UK Claridge’s Curate
Sep 14.09.18 London, UK Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel The HSMAI Day
Sep 15–17.09.18 London, UK Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel Workshop Winninc for customers – The Service Pledge
Sep By end of month Stockholm, Sweden The HSMAI Day The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
Sep 18.09.18 Rotterdam, Holland Ahoy Gastvrij Rotterdam Ahoy Gastvrij Rotterdam
Sep 24.09.18 Oslo, Norway Hotel Continental The HSMAI Day
Oct Holland Van der Valk Hotel Amsterdam The HSMAI Day The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
Oct Oslo, Norway Award ceremony The HSMAI Event Awards Norway
Oct Germany HSMAI Leadership Day
Oct Germany The HSMAI Day The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
Oct Madrid, Spain The HSMAI Day The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
Oct Paris, France The HSMAI Day The HSMAI Day is a full day program and meant to give you and your leaders an overview on what is going on the industry. Trends, numbers and updates you need and topics that HSMAI believes is important that we as the industry focus on. This year we will focus on Winning for customers and company culture through HSMAI Region Europe’s program – The Service Pledge!
Nov 14.11.18 Oslo, Norway Breakfast meeting
Nov 20.11.18 Holland Holland Educational Revenue Management
Dec 06.12.18 Oslo, Norway Breakfast meeting
Jan 09.01.19 Oslo, Norway MeetConnect
Jan 09.01.19 Oslo, Norway Award ceremony National awards

