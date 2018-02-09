Ukens navn: Kathelijne Soydan

Kathelijne Soydan

Project & Event Manager

HSMAI Region Europe

Kathelijne Soydan is one of HSMAI’s loyal and long-standing employees, with a 15-year history in HSMAI The Netherlands, where she most certainly left her mark. We are very pleased to have her with us as HSMAI Region Europe’s Project & Event Manager in the wake of last year’s restructuring of HSMAI in Europe.

Q: What does a day at work consist of for you?

A: In the past 15 years, not two days were alike! That is what makes my job so interesting. My day consist of … finding new locations for events, networking, contact existing and new/potential members, planning/creating events from A-Z, contacting suppliers and so on. Too much to put into a few sentences!

Q: What is the best part of your job?

A: Working with a lot of different people every day makes it so much fun.

Q: Do you have anyone you’ve looked up to?

A: Definitely my mom! She always worked hard, but also had enough time for our family. My planning and organisation skills come from her, I am sure.

Q: Do you have any nice traditions at your office?

A: Always start with coffee!

Q: How long have you been a member of HSMAI?

A: 15 years.

Q: What do you think is the best thing about HSMAI?

A: Connecting people!

Q: Are there any activities or projects you think HSMAI should start up?

A: Are there any activities left that they don’t already do?

Q: Describe your perfect weekend.

A: Spending time with my family! Have fun with the kids, drink a nice glass of wine with my husband and enjoy life! And Sunday evening, when the kids are in bed, starting my new week! I always do all my emails that evening and prepare for the coming week.

Q: If you were trapped on a desert island, what would you take with you, if you could choose one thing?

A: Hmmm … difficult one. First I wanted to say «my phone!», but what can that do for you on a desert island? Without a charger not really much anyway. So I think I would bring a knife! So I can provide myself with things necessary and build a life there.

Q: What is the title of the book about your life?

A: Patience leads to paradise!

Q: What is your next travel destination?

A: In May I will travel to Texel with my family. One of the islands of Holland. Beautiful nature and a lot to see and do. This summer we will fly to beautiful Turkey!

Q: Do you have any special hobbies?

A: I am a real nerd. I collect coins! Special ones. I started that as a little girl and still like it.