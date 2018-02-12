HSMAI Region Europe Awards: Call for entries

Join HSMAI Region Europe Awards!

HSMAI European Awards 2017 will recognise the people and companies that deserve to be awarded for their great work in Hospitality, travel and tourism in 2017.

HSMAI Region Europe calls for entries for the 7th annual HSMAI European Awards.

New categories

We have several new categories in line with the industry’s rapid development and it works well with our new program Winning for Customer – The Service Pledge

A big thank you to Diane Wennerland, Senior Manager Business Development EMEA at World Hotels, and Michael McCartan, Managing Director, EMEA at Duetto together with our own Mia Touzin Leffler, for their help to adjust the categories.

«The HSMAI European Awards is one of our most exciting events,» says Ingunn Hofseth president and CEO of HSMAI Region Europe. «Each year, we’re astounded by the way the industry is evolving and the work these incredible teams initiate to move their brands and clients forward.»

Jury

The jury of the HSMAI Region European Awards 2017 consists of experienced top leaders from diverse parts of the hospitality, travel and tourism industry

The deadline to submit entries is Monday March 12th.

