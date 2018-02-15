The HSMAI Region Europe ROC and DOC program is ready – Sign up now!

Shaping the future

Collaborate and Interact with
industry thought-leaders

Join us in Amsterdam Tuesday April 10th and Wednesday April 11th 2018 at Novotel Amsterdam City

Tuesday 10th: HSMAI ROC & DOC and The HSMAI Awards

30+ Speakers & 250+ delegates, HSMAI ROC & DOC is the most interactive and dynamic gathering in Europe of leaders of its kind from the hotel and travel industry

ROC & DOC Amsterdam 2018

Press here to see the speakers and the updated program for the ROC & DOC Tuesday April 10th.

Sign up today! Early Bird rates expire February 28th!

Early Bird, HSMAI industry member: 395 euro
Early Bird, non HSMAI industry member: 515 euro
Early Bird, HSMAI vendor member: 495 euro
Early Bird, non HSMAI vendor member: 615 euro

The prices include coffee breaks, lunch, aperitif, wine, dinner with entertainment and awards ceremony.

