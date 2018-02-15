- The HSMAI Region Europe ROC and DOC program is ready – Sign up now!
The HSMAI Region Europe ROC and DOC program is ready – Sign up now!
Shaping the future
Collaborate and Interact with
industry thought-leaders
Join us in Amsterdam Tuesday April 10th and Wednesday April 11th 2018 at Novotel Amsterdam City
Tuesday 10th: HSMAI ROC & DOC and The HSMAI Awards
30+ Speakers & 250+ delegates, HSMAI ROC & DOC is the most interactive and dynamic gathering in Europe of leaders of its kind from the hotel and travel industry
Press here to see the speakers and the updated program for the ROC & DOC Tuesday April 10th.
Sign up today! Early Bird rates expire February 28th!
Early Bird, HSMAI industry member: 395 euro
Early Bird, non HSMAI industry member: 515 euro
Early Bird, HSMAI vendor member: 495 euro
Early Bird, non HSMAI vendor member: 615 euro
The prices include coffee breaks, lunch, aperitif, wine, dinner with entertainment and awards ceremony.