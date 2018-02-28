HSMAI: Last change to secure your Early Bird rate for ROC and DOC

Join Europe’s number one place for the latest trends and news in Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution for the travel, hospitality and event industry.

Just before midnight today, Wednesday February 28th, is your last chance to get Early Bird rate for the HSMAI ROC & DOC in Amsterdam on Tuesday April 10th at Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City co-located with HITEC Amsterdam 2018. Press here to see the program and to secure your ticket(s): http://hsmai-europe.com/2018/02/14/the-2018-european-roc-doc-programme/

30+ Speakers & 250+ delegates, HSMAI ROC & DOC is the most interactive and dynamic gathering in Europe of leaders of its kind from the hotel and travel industry.

The HSMAI Awards: In the evening join us and enjoy great music, dinner, networking and our Awards Ceremony. Read more and submit your entries here.

HITEC Amsterdam: HFTP’S EUROPEAN EXTENSION TO THE WORLD’S LARGEST AND OLDEST HOSPITALITY TECHNOLOGY EXPOSITION AND CONFERENCE BRAND.https://www.hftp.org/hitec/amsterdam/

PLEASE NOTE: For qualified ROC/DOC registrants, HITEC Amsterdam will provide one complimentary, non-transferable registration which entitles the recipient to two days access to the HITEC Amsterdam exhibit hall and general sessions. HITEC Amsterdam concurrent educational sessions are not included. Comp registrations are only available to qualified ROC/DOC attendees directly from the industry and cannot be used by suppliers or vendors, consultants, nor personnel, dealers, distributors, subsidiaries, investors, partners/associates or family members of exhibiting companies. HSMAI Region Europe will automatically register all qualified registrants directly with HITEC Amsterdam. Your contact information will be provided to HFTP, the host of HITEC Amsterdam, for the purpose of communicating with you about your registration. If you prefer to NOT be registered for the complimentary exhibit hall pass, please email us at postbox@hsmai.eu.

Accommodation at Novotel Amsterdam City: We have reserved guestrooms at €154,00 per room per night based on single use. This rate is including breakfast but excluding 6% city tax. The supplement for a hotel room double use is € 20,00.

Rooms can be booked here: https://aws.passkey.com/event/49578379/owner/933287/home

We hope to see you and your colleagues in Amsterdam.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at postbox@hsmai.eu.