HSMAI Region Europe to host numerous Amsterdam events on 10 and 11 April

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and HSMAI Region Europe, the Hospitality, Sales and Marketing Association International, are pleased to extend their partnership and co-locate their european activities again in April 2018. HSMAI Region Europe will co-locate its Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) and its Digital and Distribution Optimization Conference (DOC), as well as their other events with HFTP’s HITEC® Amsterdam – and we would very much like to see you there!

HSMAI Region Europe ROC & DOC is the number one annual event offering the latest trends and news in revenue optimization, digital marketing, and distribution for the hospitality industry, bringing together more than 250 executives in Amsterdam. Thought leaders and inspirational speakers will share their insights on revenue management strategies and trends, digital marketing and distribution. In the evening you will enjoy great music, dinner, networking and our Awards Ceremony – The HSMAI Awards will take place on Tuesday evening 10 April 2018 at Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City while HITEC Amsterdam will take place from 11-13 April 2018 at the nearby RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

11 April, HSMAI Region Europe, launches its new global concept called Curate – An HSMAI Executive Insights Forum. This event is by invitation only, and the attendees at Curate must be senior executives providing unique opportunities for strategic conversations across all disciplines of, sales, marketing, distribution, revenue management as well as culture and people in customer centric environments.

11 April, HSMAI Region Europe also host an interactive Revenue Management workshop, after which the participants will complete the globally recognised CRME certification exam: http://hsmairoc.eu/2017/02/02/crme/

Parallel to the above, on the 11 April, HSMAI will organise The MeetConnect for professionals involved in events and conferences. In addition to serving as a marketplace for buyers and providers of events, HSMAI will present their Event Trend Barometer followed by a debate about meetings and events and the future.

«We are looking forward to see HSMAI members and non-members alike at these content-packed events», says HSMAI Region Europe President & CEO Ingunn Hofseth.

For more information about the above activities or membership and more, please contact us at postbox@hsmai.eu

PLEASE NOTE: As qualified registrants for HSMAI events , HITEC Amsterdam will provide you with one complimentary, non-transferable registration which entitles the recipient to two days access to the HITEC Amsterdam exhibit hall and general sessions. HITEC Amsterdam concurrent educational sessions are not included. Comp registrations are only available to qualified attendees directly from the hotel and travel industry and cannot be used by suppliers or vendors, consultants, nor personnel, dealers, distributors, subsidiaries, investors, partners/associates or family members of exhibiting companies. HSMAI Region Europe will automatically register all qualified registrants directly with HITEC Amsterdam. Your contact information will be provided to HFTP, the host of HITEC Amsterdam, for the purpose of communicating with you about your registration. If you prefer to NOT be registered for the complimentary exhibit hall pass, please email us at postbox@hsmai.eu