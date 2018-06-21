HSMAI Profile: Sylvia Kolk

Sylvia Kolk

PA & Project Manager

HSMAI Region Europe

Sylvia started working for HSMAI Region Europe in April 2018. She lives in the south part of Amsterdam, which she really enjoys, and has been travelling a lot these last months since she started working for us. Sylvia was born in ’s-Hertogenbosch, a nice city in the south of The Netherlands, where she lived until she went to study in Amsterdam. She is a people person and loves to travel, experience countries and get to know cultures. In the past ten years Sylvia has been working in financial planning and management with several well-known fashion brands such as O’Neill and Hugo Boss, both in Amsterdam and New York.

Q: What does a day at work consist of for you?

A: A day of work starts with a nice coffee and small breakfast. I always make a to do list at the end of the previous day, so I can start right away. And of course the emails, working on several projects and try to plan a small call with Ingunn to see what urgent things I can assist her with are part of the day as well.

Q: What’s the best part of your job?

A: The best part of my job is that no day is the same. Besides that, I believe this job combines my personality and professional skills very well. I like to work with people, take care of others and to organise. Being able to combine this with my background in planning and economics, seems to be the perfect mix!

Q: Do you have anyone you’ve looked up to?

A: My first reaction would be my parents. They are the nicest and smartest people I know, raised me to always get the best out of myself and they have the funniest sense of humor in the world.

Q: Do you have any nice traditions at your office?

A: Since we work remote through all of Europe, there are no real ‘office’ traditions. But what I like a lot is that while we are so busy managing all the different projects and events, there is always room for jokes in-between.

Q: How long have you been a member of HSMAI?

A: I have been a member of the HSMAI Region Europe team for only two months and looking forward to a lot more months and years to come.

Q: What do you think is the best thing about HSMAI?

A: The best thing about HSMAI to me in the few months that I have been there, is the mindset of ‘being better together’. In this short time I have been very lucky to already meet many great people from the hospitality and travel industry, in different disciplines and at different levels, that all believe in this vision that collaboration and sharing knowledge will bring us further and make the industry stronger. To me this is very special.

Q: Are there any activities or projects you think HSMAI should start up?

A: HSMAI is the leading meeting place of the industry, we are ambitious and there are a lot of interesting ideas we are working on, so to be continued…

Q: Describe your perfect weekend.

A: My perfect weekend should include a dinner and drinks with friends, taking the dog for a long walk on the beach or in the Vondelpark with a coffee in my hand, playing tennis, and just to spend time relaxing at my house and garden.

Q: If you were trapped on a desert island, what would you take with you, if you could choose one thing?

A: My sunglasses 🙂

Q: What is the title of the book about your life?

A: Live, love, laugh.

Q: What is your next travel-destination?

A: I will be travelling to Palma de Mallorca, Spain in a few weeks. We are preparing for exciting events that will take place there in April 2019, such as ROC & DOC, The Curate and many others.

Q: Do you have any special hobbies?

A: As mentioned I love playing tennis and I also like to run or just go for a walk with the dog. My friends and family are also my hobby, I like spending time with them having fun and interesting conversations, while enjoying good food and a nice glass of wine, preferably on a terrace.