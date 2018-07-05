Call for members of HSMAI Region Europe’s new Advisory Board: Culture & People

HSMAI Region Europe has identified industry recruitment of students, young professionals and Winning for Customers as particularly important areas of commitment, to what end we hereby announce our call for members of our Culture & People Advisory Board. This Advisory Board will be set to convene as soon as possible, to ensure that these topics are properly discussed, evaluated and promoted throughout our HSMAI’s European membership.

The first meeting face to face will take place in London on September the 12th, at HSMAI Region Europe’s Leadership Day.

If you possess special knowledge or an interest within these fields, please contact us.

One of the many great advice for HSMAI that came out of Curate, and also the outcome of the Revenue Management Advisory Board meetings and other feedback we have received is to have more young and talented professionals engaged in HSMAI Region Europe. These young professionals can be either students or in the early stages of their careers in a company.

Future challenges

One of the future challenges will be how to attract enough talent in the hospitality and travel related organizations, so this search will be very important for all of us, moving forward. As important will be our focus on the customer journey and company culture.

‘These are all subjects that keep surfacing in our various expert forums to such a degree that we are determined to handle them thoroughly, with the help of an Advisory Board,’ says HSMAI Region Europe President & CEO Ingunn Hofseth in a statement.

In addition The Culture and People Advisory Board will be set up in relation to our two new initiatives that are now finalized for Europe and will also become a global initiative; Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge program and the Mike Leven Mentor program.

The Mike Leven Mentor Program

If you’re interested in people management and mentoring, please read below article on the Mike Leven Mentor Program and the detailed information and included application forms on these pages:

hsmai.eu/2018/04/27/mike-leven-mentor-program/

hsmai.eu/2018/04/27/european-hsmai-initiative-to-go-global-with-mike-leven-onboard/

Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge program

Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge program is a European initiative that has been introduced in order to 1) improve the quality of overall service in the industry and 2) assist companies and organizations in formulating an easily communicated Service Pledge – internally and externally.

More on the program here.

Your participation and contributions are most welcome!