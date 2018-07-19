HSMAI Region Europe to co-locate events with HITEC in Palma de Mallorca

In the wake of the last two years’ co-location of HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC & DOC (Revenue Optimization Conference and Distribution Optimization Conference) and HFTP’s HITEC Europe in Amsterdam the two organizations have agreed to extend their partnership to next year. For the very first time the events will take place in Palma de Mallorca. Next year’s venue will be the hotel and convention center Palau de Congressos in Palma and the events will take place between April the 9th and 11th 2019.

‘Our joint efforts in Amsterdam, where HTFP’s HITEC Europe 2018 and our ROC & DOC took place turned out to serve both parties’ interests, prompting us to seek a renewal of the fruitful partnership,’ says HSMAI Region Europe President and CEO Ingunn Hofseth. Many view Mallorca as the heartland of the Spanish hospitality industry. With regard to logistics Mallorca has the third largest airport in Spain, after Barcelona and Madrid, with lots of direct flights, especially low-cost airlines, from all over Europe. In Palma we also find most of the major Spanish group HQs, such as Meliá, Barcelo, Iberostar, Riu, Pineiro and of course lots of smaller groups and independent hotels and other important companies in the hotel and travel industry,’ she continues.

HSMAI and HFTP’s goals are coinciding and interwoven on so many levels that an extensive cooperation has proven to be highly useful for both parties.

An international partnership

‘HFTP’s goal is to build HITEC Europe into an important annual event to exchange and shape current ideas and trends across multiple disciplines within hospitality. Having HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC and DOC conferences and other activities co-located with HITEC Europe boosts this goal as it will bring top professionals in revenue management and marketing together with HITEC’s technology and finance professionals, all areas that are woven together in the hospitality sphere, says HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe in a statement.

HFTP’s HITEC is considered one of the world’s leading conferences in hospitality technology, with conferences held in the U.S., the Middle East and Europe, among which the American one the largest. HSMAI Region Europe has attended the U.S. HITEC in Houston before, held in cooperation with HSMAI in America, by the way, rendering the partnership a highly international one.

This year’s U.S. HITEC was held in June, gathering more than 6500 attendees in Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. The conference has been held for 46 years.

The events next year in Europe will take place in the hotel and convention center Palau de Congressos managed by Melia Hotels in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, and will be held between April the 9th and 11th 2019, in which a series of other HSMAI events will also take place during the three days, among which the Curate, which is an HSMAI Executive Insights Forum, to be held on Tuesday the 9th of April.

For multi-disciplinary execs

‘Curate, this dynamic, high-level program, which by the way is by invitation only, uses cross-disciplinary discussions, original research, strategic conversations and interactive technology for senior executives across all disciplines within sales, marketing, distribution and revenue management, as well as culture and people in customer centric environments, who want to engage with other executives in matters of importance for their companies and our industry,’ Ingunn Hofseth explains, adding that both she and the rest of us at HSMAI are really looking forward to seeing you at this beautiful conference facility, no more than 15 minutes from the airport, with good connections and several flights a day, from all over Europe.

The ROC & DOC itself will be taking place on Wednesday April the 10th. HSMAI Region Europe’s ROC & DOC is the number one annual event in Europe, offering the latest trends and news in revenue optimization, digital marketing and distribution for the hospitality industry, bringing together more than 250 executives. Thought leaders and inspirational speakers will share their insights on revenue management strategies and trends, digital marketing and distribution.

CRME certification

‘On the following day, Thursday April the 11th, a small select group of Revenue Management professionals will be participating in a workshop followed by the completion of the globally recognized CRME (Certifie d Revenue Management Executive) exam,’ Ingunn Hofseth says, happy to carry on the successful HSMAI and HFTP collaboration.

Soon active in Palma de Mallorca

Already from the autumn this year HSMAI will become active in Palma, at which point we will invite potential members and members to different local educational meetings.

See this for more information on different membership types.

For further details on the above activities, memberships and more, please contact us at postbox@hsmai.eu.

Sign up already now and secure your early bird rate!

See you in Palma de Mallorca!

Photo: Palau de Congressos in Palmallorca. Photo from the hotel.