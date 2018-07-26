HSMAI and Level60 Partner on Revenue Management Curriculum Tools and New Student Certification

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is pleased to announce a partnership with Level60 Consulting (Level60) to offer hospitality faculty members a course and classroom tools to teach revenue management, leading to a new HSMAI student certification.

Designed expressly for faculty, the course and classroom tools will enable full-time and adjunct professors to customize existing classes or create new classes with the most current principles of revenue management. All instructional materials are provided free of charge and designed to be easily imported into learning management systems such as BlackBoard, Canvas, Moodle, and others. Instructional materials are fully integrated with exercises and quizzes, as well as a revenue management simulation game (RMSimulator.com) designed expressly for the teaching of revenue management, distribution, and pricing principles in competitive environment.

Once students complete the class, they will qualify for the new HSMAI Certified Revenue Management Analyst (CRMA) designation. This certification will be a key indicator to the industry that these individuals understand and have practiced core revenue management concepts. This will positively impact the talent pipeline for hospitality revenue management.

‘We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with HSMAI and bring revenue management principles and practices to a broader audience,’ shares Level60 partner and revenue management expert, Chris K. Anderson, Ph.D.

The addition of a student certification in revenue management complements HSMAI’s fleet of other educational products for revenue management education, including the CRME (Certified Revenue Management Executive), the industry’s most recognized and respected designation for revenue management professionals. The Ro2Win online learning modules were designed primarily for non-revenue managers to learn about the discipline and Revenue Ready was developed for entry-level professionals and students.

‘We are excited that our revenue management advisory boards in Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Americas Regions of HSMAI have all endorsed the premise of a certification for hospitality students,’ says Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHA, president and CEO of HSMAI, adding:

‘The acute need to accelerate the pipeline of revenue management talent exists around the globe. Graduating students with a CRMA designation on their resume will now be able to easily distinguish themselves to this industry as individuals who understand the fundamentals of hotel revenue optimization.’

For more information on the certification or to become an academic participant please contact us at crma@level60consulting.com or info@hsmai.org, or visit www.hsmai.org/crma.

About Level60

Level60 Consulting is a strategic consulting and services firm empowering businesses to make smarter decisions through analytics. Our team develops innovative products and solutions by aligning strategic and tactical decision-makers across organizations, and have worked with Fortune 500 clients in hospitality, retail, insurance, manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. We create bespoke technology solutions addressing business needs with best in class tech including big data, machine learning, agile software development, predictive analytics and cloud platforms. Our global team consists of experts in revenue management, data science, software engineering, big data, marketing, strategy, and UX design, we deliver purpose-built solutions to meet our client’s business needs. For more information please visit level60consulting.com.

Photo: Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHA, president and CEO of HSMAI.