Kundene har talt: Restaurant EDDA i Oslo, Foldvik Familiepark i Stavern, og Thon Hotel Stavanger helt til topps i HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award!

Under den norske HSMAI Dagen på Hotel Continental i går mandag 24. september delte HSMAI, i samarbeid med det tyskbaserte selskapet Customer Alliance, ut de første nasjonale Guest Experience Awards i Norge. Prisene er basert på kundetilfredshetsdata og anmeldelser i forskjellige portaler, som TripAdvisor, booking.com, Hotels.com, Google, Facebook og så videre, og er knyttet til HSMAI Region Europes nye Service Pledge Program – Winning for Customers.

Gratulerer til alle 30 finalistene, og en spesiell gratulasjon til gullvinnerne EDDA, Foldvik Familiepark og Thon Hotel Stavanger

Det er hedret vinnere i tre kategorier; Restaurant – Attraksjoner og Opplevelser og Hotell.

Vinnere i kategorien Restaurants:

Restaurant Edda stakk av med seieren i kategorien Restauranter.

Hederlig omtale gikk til Restaurant Curtisen og Restaurant Smak AS.

De øvrige finalistene var:

Fagn

Hos Thea

Marlene Bistro AS

Restaurant Fangst

Røst Teaterbistro

Stortorvet Gjestgiveri Hamar

Umami Harstad

Om vinnerne var begrunnelsen følgende:

«Our winner for the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Restaurants goes to an establishment right here in Oslo. Delivering not only an incredible culinary and guest experience at their restaurant, this winner has again shown their commitment to the ongoing experience after the guest has left, interacting with over 50% of the feedback which was provided over the past 12 months. We are proud to announce the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Restaurants in Norway goes to Restaurant EDDA.»

«The first highly commended Restaurant for 2018, comes from Northern Norway. With a limited menu, focused on the finest of ingredients, this restaurant is firstly known for the culinary expertise, but they should absolutely be recognised for their dedication to the experience, achieving a 98.8% satisfaction over the past 12 months. Please congratulate Restaurant Smak AS for being highly commended in 2018.»

«Our second highly commended Restaurant for 2018, is a located in a fortress in southern Norway. Sourcing ingredients from the local region, this restaurant has raised the bar for dining experiences in the region whilst also being a contributing member. Achieving an impressive 99.3% satisfaction rating over the past 12 months, it’s truly an impressive feat to deliver the consistent experience day in, day out. Please congratulate Restaurant Curtisen for being highly commended in 2018.»

Vinnere i kategorien Attractions and experiences:

Vinneren i kategorien Attractions and experiences ble Foldvik Familiepark i Stavern.

Hederlig omtale gikk til Supreme Roastworks AS og The Well.

De øvrige finalistene var:

BarBarista

Cardinal

Grieghallen

Norsk Oljemuseum/Norwegian Petroleum Museum

The Fram Museum

The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History

Troldhaugen

Om vinnerne var begrunnelsen følgende:

«Our winner for the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Attractions goes to a family-friendly Amusement Park in southern Norway. From tractor rides, to mini-golf and animal petting, this is a favourite destination for many children and for those young at heart. Most of all, this amusement park demonstrated a commitment to a holistic guest experience approach beyond the park, responding to over 40% of the online feedback provided by guests. In addition to their outstanding guest experience, we’re certain that they will continue to entertain children for years to come! With no further ado, we are proud to announce the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Attractions in Norway goes to Foldvik Family Park.»

«The first highly commended Attraction for 2018, goes to one of the largest spas and bathhouses in the Nordic region. With over 700 online reviews over the past 12 months and a guest satisfaction of 93.2%, it’s no wonder why tourists come from far and wide to visits these spas. Please congratulate The Well from Sofiemyr for being highly commended.»

«Our second highly commended Attraction for 2018, is a café and roasterie here in Oslo. Established in 2008 as a dedicated roasterie and later opening the café in 2013, the winner has received numerous international awards for their roasting expertise and is must-stop destination for any caffeine-fiends when in Oslo. With a guest satisfaction rating over 95% from the past 12 months, their guest experience is just as impressive. Please congratulate Supreme Roastworks for being highly commended.»

Vinnere i kategorien Hotels:

Thon Hotel Stavanger ble årets vinner i kategorien Hotels.

Hederlig omtale gikk til Scandic Flesland Airport Hotel og The Thief.

De øvrige finalistene var:

Clarion Hotel Energy

Clarion Hotel The Edge

Hotel Bristol

Radisson Blu Resort, Trysil

Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Stavanger

Scandic Nidelven

Strand Hotel Fevik

Om vinnerne var begrunnelsen følgende:

«The Winner of the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Hotels. To be expected, this hotel is rated #1 on TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Expedia for their city and is one of the premiere locations for the chain which they belong to. With almost 1,000 reviews over the past 12 months and achieving a 94% guest satisfaction rate, this hotel has showcased what it means to deliver an exceptional and consistent guest experience. Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2018 HSMAI & Customer Alliance Guest Experience Award for Hotels in Norway goes to Thon Hotel Stavanger.»

«The first highly commended Hotel for 2018, is again from here in Oslo. A boutique hotel which also incorporate a restaurant, spa and meeting facilities, guests have every option available to them to make their stay a pleasure – and perhaps never even want to leave! The staff have done an exceptional job at delivering a first class guest experience, achieving a 90% guest satisfaction rate over the past rate whilst also responding to over 30% of the feedback. Please congratulate The Thief for being highly commended in 2018.»

«Our second highly commended Hotel for 2018, proves that short-term stays can result in great experiences. Located at one of the largest airports in Norway, this hotel has not only delivered an outstanding guest experience but continues to listen and interact with guests after their departure, responding to 88% of all reviews left by guests over the past 12 months, whilst maintaining a satisfaction score of 91%. Please congratulate Scandic Flesland Airport for being highly commended in 2018.»

Å ha innsikt og kundedata i alle stadier av kundereisen, blir bare viktigere og viktigere. Leverer vi på våre løfter? Håndterer vi misfornøyde kunder, før det får spre seg i sosiale medier?

Kriterier:

Customer Alliance har samlet et overblikk over den norske reiselivsbransjen, som er så komplett som overhodet mulig. De har brukt et bredt spekter av kriterier for å bedømme kandidatene og komme frem til en innstilling på ti kandidater i hver av kategoriene. Det omfattet vurdering, ikke bare av forekomsten av anmeldelser og gjennomsnitts-score gjennom de siste tolv månedene, men også av ledelsens respons på gjestenes tilbakemeldinger, så vel som en intern og proprietær, semantisk analyse for å forstå gjestenes tilbakemeldinger.

Prisene ble delt ut av Shane Forster, Head of Marketing i Customer Alliance, og Ulf Stigen, Høyskolelektor, Institutt for ledelse og organisasjon, Høyskolen Kristiania.

Prisene vil deles ut årlig, med utgangspunkt i året som er gått, så kandidatene vil ikke ha anledning til å flyte på foregående års prestasjoner. Senere i år skal denne prisen også deles ut i en rekke andre land.

For mer informasjon, ta kontakt med:

Linda Ramberg, Project Manager, HSMAI Region Europe

E-post: lmr@hsmai.eu

Mobil: +47 928 03 694

Shane Forster, Head of Marketing Customer Alliance

E-post: shf@customer-alliance.com

Mobil: +49 30 762 89 00 – 44

Om HSMAI Region Europe:

HSMAI – Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) – is a global organization founded in the US in 1927. HSMAI Region Europe is the European arm of the organization.

The association provides practical tools, insights, and cutting-edge expertise to enable knowledge sharing and enhance professional development as well as fuel sales, inspire marketing, transform businesses digitally and optimize revenue. www.hsmai.eu

Om Customer Alliance:

Customer Alliance was founded in 2009 in Berlin and helps thousands of independent and chain businesses worldwide to manage and improve their online reputations and increase revenue. Within one industry-leading solution, businesses collect, distribute, and analyze their guest reviews from across the web, giving them a competitive insight into their company’s performance. www.customer-alliance.com