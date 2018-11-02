A great idea, initiated by the Revenue Management Advisory Board and supported with a lot of enthusiasm by the other Advisory Boards, is now a reality! We are proud to present the:

HSMAI Region Europe

Commercial Summer Camp 2019

4th – 9th of August 2019

Amsterdam

The kick-off will be on Sunday afternoon and the program will last until Friday, including a two-day training ‘Executive Development’ focused on Leadership skills, by Cornell University!

In addition we will be working with European universities and hotel schools, as well as trainers and people from both inside and outside our industry.

It will be a network with industry peers across departments, countries and companies, since HSMAI is working more and more across disciplines and less in silos.

Potential candidate profile:

The Commercial Summer Camp focuses on developing cross-functional strategic thinking and leadership skills, to enable tomorrow’s commercial leaders in the hospitality industry. The ideal candidate is already a sales, marketing, or revenue management expert or a property leader with the ambition and desire to understand all of the specific disciplines and what it takes to keep them all running smoothly together.

Task force:

It will be an inspiring and insightful week. HSMAI will be supported by a special task force representing the six HSMAI Region Europe Advisory Boards:

Anant Vithlani, Vice President Sales, Nordic Choice Hotels

Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Sales Advisory Board

Frederic Toitot, Vice President Learning & Development, Accor Hotels

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Culture & People Advisory Board

Gil Mulders, Head of Learning Europe, Intercontinental Hotel Group

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Culture & People Advisory Board

Josje van Dongen, Head of Innovation, Hotel Management School Maastricht

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Innovation Advisory Board

Geoff Maree, Sr. Lecturer, Breda University

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Innovation Advisory Board

Joanna Schröder, Vice President Revenue Management, Deutsche Hospitality

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board

Niklas Schlappkohl, Global Senior Director, Digital Travel Solutions

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Marketing Advisory Board

Nina Nieminen, Director of Revenue Management and Distribution, Sokos Hotels – SOK Travel and Hospitality Industry Chain Management

Chair of the HSMAI Region Europe Distribution Advisory Board

Scott Dahl, Senior Lecturer, École Hôtelière de Lausanne

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board

Thomas Reinsborg, Head of Sales Norway, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Member of the HSMAI Region Europe Sales Advisory Board

Pricing

Per person price for HSMAI Region Europe members: EUR 2900 ex VAT, including full day program, material, coffee, lunch and dinner.

Per person price for non-members: EUR 5900 ex VAT, including full day program, material, coffee, lunch and dinner.

You are one of the first persons we are informing about this great program, so secure space for you and/or your best team members already now!

A limited number of attendees and a limited number of vendors can take part in the program.

Please contact us at postbox@hsmai.eu

About the two-day Executive Development program by Cornell University:

Course Focus: Understanding yourself as a leader of others is a prerequisite for your success. Through experiential activities, personal assessments, and interactive feedback, this course will enhance participants’ understanding of their own individualized, leadership styles and strengthen their abilities to lead others in their hospitality organizations.