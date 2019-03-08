Would you like to have a mentor?

HSMAI Region Europe is pleased to announce Stan van Roij, Vice President – Hospitality Solutions & Program Management at Infor. He is one of the mentors of the HSMAI Region Europe mentor program, which is named after Mike Leven (more on the program here).

We are happy and proud to announce that many of our very experienced and knowledgeable members have shown their interest in becoming a mentor in order to share their knowledge and give back to the industry. It is wonderful to see so many of you show your passion for developing others and willingness to share insights and experience with other industry professionals.

Whether our position is national, pan-European or global, in order to be successful and stay on top of the game, we have to know what’s going on in the world. The changes in the industry are rapid, the market is demanding – and therefore it is more important than ever to be updated and to understand different leadership styles in order to succeed. All the mentors in our Mentor Program have international work experience which we believe will greatly benefit the mentees. The program is aimed at all ages and levels in the hospitality industry.

Every week we will present one new mentor. Stan is the first one out:

Stan van Roij

Vice President – Hospitality Solutions & Program Management

Infor

Stan is a highly motivated and versatile executive who boasts a 20+ year-career spent entirely within the hospitality industry – over fifteen of which were in managerial roles. He is a strategic business planner, accomplished spokesman and problem solver, a results-oriented, self-confident leader and communicator with great financial acumen and a global perspective. Stan is based in Antwerp, Belgium.

A Dutch native and speaker of four languages, Stan’s education includes a Hotel & Catering Management degree with emphasis on Business Management. He has also completed various leadership and personal development programs, affording him great facilitation and training skills.

Prior to his current role at Infor Stan has worked in managerial positions in three major global hotel chains: Marriott Hotels International, Radisson SAS Hotels & Resorts, and NH Hotels.

In 2011 he became Managing Director of EasyRMS, a leading provider of SaaS Revenue & Yield Management software and consulting services. As an operator, Stan gained many years’ experience of EzRMS™ – the Revenue Management System provided by EasyRMS. In 2012 Infor acquired EasyRMS to expand its hospitality software offering and added Infor EzRMS to the Infor Hospitality Suite of end-to-end solutions. Stan continues his role as Managing Director for Infor EasyRMS.

He is also a member of the HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Management Advisory Board.

Specialties: Revenue Strategy, Pricing, Commercial & Overall Leadership.

We’ve interviewed the man himself, so you get a chance to form your own opinion:

Q: What made you wish to participate in the HSMAI Region Europe Mike Leven Mentor Program?

A: I have always enjoyed working with people and helping them grow. It is very rewarding to see the personal development in people, so participating in this program would be great.

Q: How do you see your role as the mentor in the program?

A: It is all about helping the mentee. Be a resource to them for help and ensure availability for them, whilst building rapport and a relationship.

Q: What do you consider the biggest challenges in your field of work, and how can you help the mentee to overcome these?

A: With more and more data coming in, and being pulled in all kind of directions, it is hard to «see the forest for the trees». I can help mentees set priorities, help them find out how to evaluate situations, how to ask the right questions etc.

Q: What do you consider your main development areas?

A: It is always good to get new views on how to give feedback, how to help a mentee to put a development plan together.

Q: What are your strengths?

A: Leadership and motivational skills, good listener, good hospitality knowledge, international expertise.

Q: What are your goals for the HSMAI Region Europe Mentor Program?

A: To help put this program on the market as the reference points for leaders to be groomed.

Q: How will you make sure you reach your goals?

A: Personal planning and follow up/through.

Q: What do you expect to take away from the HSMAI Region Europe Mentor Program?

A: Every experience is a learning experience, so hoping to improve my insights in the industry by doing this. And of course it is very satisfying when you can coach people to become the leaders of the future.

Q: Describe your previous experience in mentoring and developing others.

A: I have developed team members into leaders, taking my role, when I moved on. I put together & facilitated (with others) a commercial leadership training to groom people to become general managers.