The HSMAI Day UK
This year’s HSMAI Day UK will take place at beautiful St James Court Hotel in London which is part of Taj Hotels
The HSMAI Day, UK
Thursday 12 September from 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm (including networking and drinks)
Lunch and networking from 12-1 pm
St James Court Hotel, 54 Buckingham Gate, Westminster, London
It is free from HSMAI members working directly in the Hotel & Travel industry!
Understanding the true value of loyalty programmes
Who Should Attend:
- Hotel ownership groups that wonder about the value of the loyalty programme (after all, the owner may think “if it is such a strong brand, why do I need a Loyalty programme?”)
- Those who want to know how to calculate the value of such programmes
- Front office and others involved in managing those guests who are part of the hotel’s loyalty programme
- Revenue managers who must learn to incorporate loyalty into their forecasting
The moderator of the day and also the main speaker will be
Stowe Shoemaker
Dean
Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Challenges and Complexity of Loyalty Programmes
By Philippe Roy
Director Global Client Group Europe – Head of the Hospitality Vertical
American Express
Overview of Customer Loyalty
By Stowe Shoemaker
Dean
Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Case study with the goal to learn how to calculate the value of word – of – mouth
By Stowe Shoemaker
Dean
Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Panel discussion on how loyalty is used today following The Loyalty Circle
You will amongst others meet:
Teresa Comparato
Sr. Director Head of Loyalty EMEA
Radisson Group
Isabelle Birem
Senior Vice President
Global Head of Loyalty
Accor
Ravindra Bhagwanani
Managing Director
Global Flight
Moderator: Stowe Shoemaker, Dean, Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Following the educational programme we open for networking and drinks until 6:30 pm