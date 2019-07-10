This year’s HSMAI Day UK will take place at beautiful St James Court Hotel in London which is part of Taj Hotels

The HSMAI Day, UK

Thursday 12 September from 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm (including networking and drinks)

Lunch and networking from 12-1 pm



St James Court Hotel, 54 Buckingham Gate, Westminster, London



It is free from HSMAI members working directly in the Hotel & Travel industry!

Understanding the true value of loyalty programmes

Who Should Attend:

Hotel ownership groups that wonder about the value of the loyalty programme (after all, the owner may think “if it is such a strong brand, why do I need a Loyalty programme?”) Those who want to know how to calculate the value of such programmes Front office and others involved in managing those guests who are part of the hotel’s loyalty programme Revenue managers who must learn to incorporate loyalty into their forecasting

The moderator of the day and also the main speaker will be

Stowe Shoemaker

Dean

Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Challenges and Complexity of Loyalty Programmes

By Philippe Roy

Director Global Client Group Europe – Head of the Hospitality Vertical

American Express

Overview of Customer Loyalty

By Stowe Shoemaker

Dean

Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Case study with the goal to learn how to calculate the value of word – of – mouth

By Stowe Shoemaker

Dean

Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Panel discussion on how loyalty is used today following The Loyalty Circle

You will amongst others meet:

Teresa Comparato

Sr. Director Head of Loyalty EMEA

Radisson Group

Isabelle Birem

Senior Vice President

Global Head of Loyalty

Accor

Ravindra Bhagwanani

Managing Director

Global Flight

Moderator: Stowe Shoemaker, Dean, Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Following the educational programme we open for networking and drinks until 6:30 pm

