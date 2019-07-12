HSMAI activities in London in September

All our events in September will take place at the beautiful St James Court Hotel in London which is part of Taj Hotels

We have a special rate for accommodation at this hotel which is 230 pounds.

The link to book your room will be updated here later.

Scroll down to see our events:

An Executive Coach Certification aiming for a pledge to excellence!

September 9 – 11 from 9 am to 5 pm

Excelling at Customer Centricity, the ECC Programme, is an Executive Coach Certification with the aim for participants to become enablers of a culture of customer centric excellence.

Target group:

Leaders and other potential change agents that:

Are eager to create excellent customer satisfaction and a great company culture

Want to bring the customer experience into the board room

Believe in enabling a culture of customer centricity is a winning strategy

Press here for more information.

HSMAI Region Europe Curate

September 11 from – 6:30 pm followed by dinner

An HSMAI Executive Insights Forum event followed by dinner

The main topic for the Curate this fall will be DESIGN THINKING — we think this could be another industry game-changer: design thinking, a human-centred approach to creative problem solving that has major implications for the business of hospitality, especially when it comes to powering innovations that harness the convergence of sales, marketing, and revenue optimisation. Our vision is to build an agenda with our signature mix of thought-provoking speakers from inside and outside our industry, interactive discussions, and collaborative brainstorming.

Target group:

Curate is an exclusive benefits for Organizational Member companies of HSMAI. Executives from these companies have the rare and unique opportunity to discuss emerging industry trends and issues while engaging with each other in a highly interactive format. The forum is also unique in that it provides an opportunities for sales, marketing and revenue management executives across a wide array of companies to discuss the implications of these trends across each discipline.

Press here for more information.

HSMAI Region Europe Leadership Day

September 12 from – 1 pm including lunch from 12 pm

Target group:

The Leadership Day is an internal event, just for our Advisory Board members from the industry, staff and the sponsors for the event.

Press here for more information

The HSMAI Day UK

September 12 from – 6:30 pm starting with lunch from 12 pm

Target group:

Hotel ownership groups that wonder about the value of the loyalty programme (after all, the owner may think “if it is such a strong brand, why do I need a Loyalty programme?”)

Those who want to know how to calculate the value of such programmes

Front office and others involved in managing those guests who are part of the hotel’s loyalty programme

Revenue managers who must learn to incorporate loyalty into their forecasting

Press here for more information.