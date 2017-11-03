You are invited to an afternoon event in Oslo Thursday November 30th and in Stockholm Thursday December 7th. We will announce the venues later

The events will take place from 3PM to 6PM

Topic: Brand Intimacy in Hospitality – How to create closer connections with customers

By Managing Partner for MBLM Scandinavia, Kristiane Blomqvist

As Managing Partner for MBLM Scandinavia, Kristiane Blomqvist is focused on helping organisations leverage their brand to respond quickly to today’s challenges. She is a seasoned brand strategy professional and entrepreneur who is passionate about transformation and enthusiastically explores the impact of the brand on business processes and growth. With 20 years of experience in New York, London and Stockholm, she has worked across a range of industries, with clients such as VisitDenmark, SBE Hotels, Amadeus IT, Trelleborg, PwC, UBS, Telefonica, Siemens and Nordic Cryobank Group.

Prior to joining MBLM, Kristiane was a VP of Strategy at Sterling Brands and, before that, she worked at Prophet Brand Strategy in London and FutureBrand in New York. Kristiane has a Master of Science in integrated marketing communications from Northwestern University and a BS from Copenhagen Business School. She speaks fluent English, Danish, and Swedish and is conversant in French. She is now based in Stockholm.

MBLM is the Brand Intimacy Agency. Founded in 2004, we are an independent global network of 9 offices dedicated to elevating company strengths and creating resilient brands that lead, inspire and endure by nurturing strong connections with customers. Our research and thinking on Brand Intimacy, a new paradigm that leverages and strengthens the emotional bonds between a person and a brand, has recently been published as a manual for the modern marketer.

After the presentation we will have Q&A followed by drinks and snacks.

