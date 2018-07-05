New chair for the Marketing Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe is happy to announce that Paul Mulcahy, Senior Vice President Commercial and member of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Executive Committee, is now elected as the new chair of the Marketing Advisory Board.

‘With the lines between digital and traditional marketing blurring we have decided to broaden the scope of the Digital Advisory Board to encompass all elements of marketing, on- and offline. This will allow the advisory board to be more inclusive, guest driven and focused on an omni-channel and customer journey approach and is now named the Marketing Advisory Board,’ says the recently appointed chair.

‘I am delighted to be part of HSMAI, the hospitality and travel industry’s advocate for intelligent and sustainable revenue growth. As chair of the Marketing Advisory Board, I aim to continue the organization’s strong focus on education, mentoring and being a credible voice for the hospitality industry,’ he adds.

Niklas Schlappkohl steps down as chair, but will, however, continue as a valued member of the Advisory Board. HSMAI Region Europe would like to thank Niklas for his valuable and continuous support.

‘We are very grateful for Niklas’ contribution thus far and confident that his commitment remains unwavering as he now steps down and becomes an ordinary member of the advisory board,’ HSMAI Region Europe President & CEO, Ingunn Hofseth says. She is happy that the board will be in good hands under its new chair, Paul Mulcahy, adding ‘Paul has been of great support as a member of the Advisory Board, so we’re really looking forward to working with him in this field of operation.’

HSMAI Region Europe also calls for more advisory board members with experience in traditional marketing. Please contact us for more information.

The HSMAI Region Europe Marketing Advisory Board has monthly conference calls and will have its next face to face meeting on the Leadership Day in London on the 12th of September 2018.

The HSMAI Region Europe Marketing Advisory Board 2018:

Paul Mulcahy, Chair Senior Vice President Commercial and member of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Executive Committee

Niklas Schlappkohl, Global Senior Director, Digital Travel Solutions

Suzie Thompson, Vice President of Marketing Distribution & Revenue Management, Red Carnation Hotels

RJ Friedlander, Founder and CEO, ReviewPro

Riko van Santen, Vice President Digital Strategy & Distribution, Kempinski Hotels

Frank Reeves, CEO and Co-founder, Avvio

Torsten Sabel, COO, Customer Alliance

Stephen Williams, Director Sales and Marketing, Windward Management

Adrian Hands, Senior Director Key Accounts EMEA, TripAdvisor

Roman Sucharzewski, Director Hotel Distribution & Marketing – Europe, Diamond Resorts International

Edward Lines, Industry Manager, Google

About HSMAI Region Europe:

HSMAI – Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International – is a global organization founded in the US in 1927. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Region Europe is the European arm of the organisation.

