HSMAI Region Europe will be in Amsterdam for the CRME certification on Thursday 30 March.

On Thursday 30 March HSMAI Region Europe will host an interactive Revenue Management workshop, after which the participants will complete the globally recognised CRME certification exam.

The certification workshop will take place at RAI Amsterdam from 10 am until 3 pm.

The more you know, and the more you can prove you know, the better ROI you can provide to your employer or prospective employer, the more you can improve your company’s bottom line, and the better you can position yourself in your chosen discipline.

About the CRME

The CRME designation is recognition that you are:

A professional in the field of revenue management and clearly conversant with its intricacies and importance Competent to develop an infrastructure to support revenue management within the framework of an organization Able to maximize revenue opportunities and optimize profits by managing revenue Capable of making informed decisions to accept or reject pieces of business to meet overall organizational goals Proficient at the art and science of revenue management

Pricing

HSMAI Region Europe CRME workshop, digital CRME Study Guide and certification exam. Workshop includes coffee, tea and lunch.

HSMAI Region Europe Members: EUR 695

Non-members: EUR 795

Sign up here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hsmai-europe-revenue-management-workshop-and-global-revenue-management-certification-crme-tickets-31123661710

How do I earn the CRME designation?

For more information and the application form, please contact Roksela at rm@hsmai.eu

So far HSMAI Region Europe has CRME certified many top professionals from each of the following companies:

AccorHotels

Avvio

citizenM Hotels

Copenhagen Admiral Hotel

Crown Moran Hotel

Diamond Resorts International

Duetto

First Hotels

HotelPartner Yield Management

Hotel Tonight

IDeaS Revenue Solutions, a SAS Company

Iberostar

Infor

Infor EasyRMS

Kempinski Hotels SA

Louvre Hotels Group

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts

OTA Insight

Parkdean Holidays

Pricematch

Reburg & Partners

Sabre Hospitality

SANA Hotels

Scandic Hotels

Short Stay Group

SnapShot GmbH

Sokos Hotels

Steigenberger Hotel Group

Thon Hotels

Top Gahn Quality Coaching

25hours Hotels