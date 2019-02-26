HSMAI & HFTP Think Tank for CMOs & CIOs

By invitation only

Thursday April 11th from 07:45 am to 10:15 am

Including breakfast

Meliá Palma Bay & Palau de Congressos, Palma

HSMAI and HFTP Think Tank is taking place in Palma de Mallorca on Thursday April 11th – the day after our annual conference, the ROC & DOC and during HITEC Europe. The Think Tank will take place at MELIÁ PALMA BAY & Palau de Congressos, Palma. Registration and breakfast from 07:45 and the educational starts at 08:15 and last until 10:15. This event is by invitation only!

“The Strategic Integration of Marketing and Technologies” will be the topic for the Think Tank.

HSMAI and HFTP’s Think Tank on “The Strategic Integration of Marketing and Technologies” will invite Europe-based hospitality CMOs (or executives with marketing responsibilities) and CIOs/CTOs to a roundtable discussion about fostering collaboration between the two roles. Our target audience is 20 executives — half marketing and half information technology — with both HSMAI Region Europe and HFTP extending invitations to achieve this targeted mix. Tables will be arranged in a single, unbroken U-shape to help foster intimate, unguarded dialogue, with a roundtable for staff and other observers in the back of the room.

HFTP will be responsible for inviting CIOs/CTOs while HSMAI is inviting CMOs or heads of marketing.

The two-hour program (8:15–10:15 a.m., with a breakfast reception from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.) will be powered by a series of questions that participants will answer using a live-polling platform.

Robyn Pratt, Managing Director, Impact Consulting, will guide participants through the questions and answers, encouraging them to discuss the obstacles that exist between the two roles and to identify potential best practices for cooperation and collaboration moving forward. Post-event content will be produced for both HSMAI and HFTP members.

Pending the review of lessons learned at this Think Tank, HSMAI and HFTP will host a second, parallel program in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

More on Robyn Pratt, Managing Director, Impact Consulting:

With 35+ years of experience working in different countries & spanning a broad cross section of disciplines ranging from Sales and Marketing, Operations, General Management, Project Leadership, Change Management, Innovation, Brand Strategy and Leadership she has gained a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise at an international level.

Prior to forming Impact Consulting she was Vice President & Brand Leader for Design and Luxury brands for Starwood Hotels, Europe, Africa, & Middle East (EAME). In this role, she was able to combine her knowledge and expertise in hotel marketing and operations with innovation and change management skills to lead the brand efforts of nine brands across 240 hotels. She is a strong communicator and have achieved tangible results and strong engagement with the teams she has worked with.

Her experience in leading Six Sigma and Operational Innovation has provided her with a passion for managing change towards achieving measurable results which add value for all shareholders.

An HSMAI and HFTP co-hosted event

The Think Tank is jointly hosted by:

More on HFTP’s HITEC Europe

HITEC Europe is part of the world’s largest hospitality technology conference brand, delivering superior education and an exhibition. Join industry professionals to cover the latest trends specific to the European and international hospitality technology industry.

The programme, planned and presented by industry experts, includes best practices and training on crucial and trending topics of interest to the hospitality technology community.

Three eventful April days in Palma

HSMAI will be hosting several events between April 9th and April 11th, including:

The Curate (Apr 9th): An HSMAI Executive Insights Forum event. It is a singular opportunity to connect with contemporaries around emerging issues and growing trends – resulting in invaluable insights that can help them and their companies lead through the most critical business concerns that the industry is, and will be, dealing with.

An HSMAI Executive Insights Forum event. It is a singular opportunity to connect with contemporaries around emerging issues and growing trends – resulting in invaluable insights that can help them and their companies lead through the most critical business concerns that the industry is, and will be, dealing with. The ROC & DOC (Apr 10th): Europe’s number one place for the latest trends and news in Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution for the travel, hospitality and event industry. Top experts and inspirational speakers, sharing their insights and tips on Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution.

Europe’s number one place for the latest trends and news in Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution for the travel, hospitality and event industry. Top experts and inspirational speakers, sharing their insights and tips on Revenue Optimization, Digital Marketing and Distribution. The Think Tank (Apr 11th): HSMAI and HFTP Think Tank for CMO’s and CIO’s and it is by invitation only. The topic will be “The Strategic Integration of Marketing and Technologies.”

HSMAI and HFTP Think Tank for CMO’s and CIO’s and it is by invitation only. The topic will be “The Strategic Integration of Marketing and Technologies.” CRME certification (Apr 11th): Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME) certification: The more you know, and the more you can prove you know, the better ROI you can provide to your employer or prospective employer, the more you can improve your company’s bottom line, and the better you can position yourself in your chosen discipline.

Please click here for details on HSMAI’s April Palma de Mallorca events.