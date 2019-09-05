Ukens navn: Frederic Toitot to chair HSMAI Region Europe’s Advisory Board on Revenue Optimization

The HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Optimization Advisory Board chair Paul van Meerendonk’s two-year-term recently ended. He has proven to be an invaluable asset for HSMAI, contributing his expertise for years, ever since HSMAI went Pan-European five years ago – at first as the advisory board’s vice chair for three years and lastly as its chair for two years. Soon to be succeeded by Accor’s VP Global Learning & Development – Revenue Management, Pricing, Digital Marketing, Frederic Toitot.

‘Frederic has been an active asset for HSMAI Region Europe for about five years now, joining alongside Agnes Roquefort and Bela Nagy, also representing Accor. Many will know him as a member of our People and Culture Advisory Board, of which he’s been a member for a year, and some may remember him from last spring’s HSMAI events in Palma, so naturally we are thrilled to welcome him as the chair,’ says HSMAI Region Europe President and CEO Ingunn Hofseth.

‘Loves working for HSMAI’

‘It is with great pleasure that I have accepted the role as chair for HSMAI Region Europe’s Revenue Optimization Advisory Board, starting this month,’ says Frederic Toitot, who has decided to take a twelve-month leave from Accor in order to focus on matters that he would like to explore and develop. In addition to more time and energy for HSMAI Region Europe, he will be lecturing in major hotel and business schools across Europe, developing his passion for education and research in Revenue Management, Pricing and Distribution. His experience and motivation for building impacting and sustainable bridges between the hospitality key stakeholders (hotels, top schools, technology partners and leading professional associations such as HSMAI) is stronger than ever.

‘I love working for HSMAI Region Europe as it gathers influential and highly committed professionals aiming to reflect, act and make an impact on the hospitality business,’ he says, adding:

‘Besides, for me it has always been a unique opportunity to work actively with topics that truly matter to the hospitality and travel industry and its key stakeholders, such as hotel groups, schools, technology partners and so on. HSMAI Region Europe is also a fantastic platform for sharing best practices with global experts, confronting points of view and exploring the future trends of hospitality. Those are the reasons why I have accepted the role as chair for the RO Advisory board.’

‘I have been working for Accor in its global headquarters in Paris for the past 15 years, where I have gathered a significant strategic and leadership experience in Revenue Management and commercial global projects, like solutions, performance, talent management and so on. Recently, as Vice President Global Learning & Development for Accor, I have designed highly impactful and successful Revenue Management, Pricing & Digital Marketing Learning & Development programmes. In addition to my role at Accor, I am a Senior Lecturer and Program Coordinator in Business and Hotel schools across the world, where I have transmitted my passion for Revenue Management, Pricing and Marketing to hundreds of students for the past ten years,’ Frederic Toitot explains.

An ambitious manifesto

His ambitions for HSMAI Region Europe’s Revenue Optimization Advisory Board for the next years include to:

build on the tremendous job that has been done by the current and past RO Advisory Board members

boost the high level of expertise and output that our members expect from HSMAI Region Europe in Revenue Management

ensure that HSMAI Region Europe stays up-to-date and ahead in terms of Revenue Optimization and Pricing expertise, research and innovation

become the favorite platform in Europe for hospitality leaders and employees, school lecturers, solution partners for sharing, learning and developing their knowledge on Revenue topics



Additional board members

‘Frederic and I both like to think globally and act locally, which is exactly what we intend to do. That includes working closely with our other Advisory Boards in Europe, but also in America and Asia. We are extremely grateful for the efforts Paul has been putting down over the years and undoubtedly will continue to put down since he will continue on the board, and wish to extend a big thank you to him and a warm welcome to Frederic,’ Ingunn Hofseth says.

HSMAI would also like to welcome two new members on the Revenue Optimization Board:

Pär Augustsson, Director of Total Profit Nordic Choice Hotels

Benedicte Ollagnon, Director of Sales at Duetto

To be followed by additional members in January.

