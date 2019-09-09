Call for HSMAI Region Europe Advisory Board members 2020/2021

The Advisory Boards are HSMAI Region Europe’s advisors in order to become a leading association in Europe identifying and communicating trends and needs in the hospitality industry while operating as a leading voice for hospitality for their respective disciplines.

HSMAI – Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International – is a global organisation founded in the US in 1927. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Region Europe is the European arm of the organisation.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Region Europe is committed to growing business for the hotel, event and travel industry and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable revenue growth on a local, national and European level. The association provides practical tools, insights, and cutting edge expertise to enable knowledge sharing and enhance professional development as well as fuel sales, inspire marketing, transform businesses digitally and optimise revenue.

We are searching for Advisory Board members in Europe for the following:

HSMAI Region Europe Marketing and Branding Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe Revenue Optimization Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe Sales Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe People & Culture Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe Innovation Advisory Board

HSMAI Region Europe Distribution Advisory Board

Please contact us at postbox@hsmai.eu for more information.

What our Advisory Board members say:

HSMAI to me is an institution where professionals discuss and exchange (not only) industry trends and challenges for now and the future in open settings or specialized boards. As a result, HSMAI is able to create recommendations and programmes that will shape the industry and how we do business successfully in the future.

HSMAI gives you the chance of connecting in person with high value peers in the industry and exchanging ideas in an engaging, informal and trusted environment.

We have joined HSMAI REGION EUROPE because it gathers influent and highly committed professionals who are aiming to reflect, act and make an impact on the Hospitality business. Being part of the new People & Culture Advisory board is a unique opportunity for me to work actively on topics such as the attractiveness of Hospitality for talents. It is also a fantastic platform for supporting leaders in acquiring, developing and retaining great people in their organization.

Sometimes when you are working in a company you tend to get into a state of home blindness where you get stuck into an Inside-Out perspective. To avoid that I try to broaden my perspective. HSMAI Sales Advisory Board consists of different type of companies and individual competences from both larger as smaller companies. I get the opportunity to contribute to develop our industry and in the same time fuel my own knowledge in Sales by being a part of it.

I work for a company that is large locally but small globally – that’s why it is really important to connect with colleagues within the industry to discuss on relevant topics and learn from my peers. HSMAI gives me an opportunity to do so.

The HSMAI is a fountain of knowledge and expertise, not only in the field of Sales & Marketing, but in Hospitality in general. Being a member is a great way for me to keep learning about our industry, meet with senior leaders and recognised specialists and, of course, broaden my network. It also helps me bring the outside in and share this with my colleagues, which in turn benefits my company.